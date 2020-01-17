Scott Ferrall Joins SportsGrid as Host of Scott Ferrall: Coast to Coast & In-Game LIVE

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Ferrall, the longtime CBS sports radio talk-show host, has been tapped by SportsGrid to launch two new live video streaming programs called Scott Ferrall: Coast to Coast & In-Game LIVE. Both live programs will be produced from the SportsGrid's Meadowlands Studio starting on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Scott Ferrall: Coast to Coast will stream LIVE weekdays from 4-6 PM with Scott returning an hour later as the host of In-Game LIVE weekdays from 7-9 PM.

Scott Ferrall: Coast to Coast & In-Game LIVE will serve the obsessed frenetic sports fan with live pre-game and in-game wagering odds, moneylines, statistics, strategies and insights with expert gaming analysis from Scott and his many guests. For more than two decades, Scott Ferrall has garnered a loyal passionate national audience as one of America's most engaging and knowledgeable sports radio personalities. His career and popularity took off in 2006 when Howard Stern hired Scott to host "The Ferrall Show" appearing on the newly created Howard 101 nationally distributed on Sirius Satellite Radio. Scott's coast to coast career journey has combined his incredible professional sports broadcasting experience with his dynamic high energy personality to engage the audience across the nation.

"We are so excited to have Scott join the SportsGrid talent team to be a major contributor on and off the air. Over the last 20 years, Scott has gained the respect and trust of millions of loyal listeners," said SportsGrid President & Co-Founder Lou Maione. "With Scott's appearance every weeknight on SportsGrid, he will have the tech platform to graphically visualize the real-time stats, odds, and data combined with his unique perspective to engage the audience."

Scott Ferrall added, "I'm thrilled to be joining the talent and management team at SportsGrid. The future of sports betting is gigantic and rapidly evolving beyond all expectations. Lou Maione is a titan of sports media and ahead of his time! He understands the integration of media, talent, money, gaming and relationships like no other executive. He's a maverick and I'm blessed to have such a marvelous opportunity taking the lead in the business of sports betting. Frankly, I know it's going to be the ride of a lifetime because SportsGrid is well-positioned for major success. Let's dance."

About SportsGrid

SportsGrid is a digital-first linear video network streaming exclusive live original programming reporting extensive sports gambling coverage of all the major sports. The network's 18 hours of live programming provides the fanatical sports wagering audience with the news, scores, odds, rumors, match-ups and insightful expert commentary. The SportsGrid strategic agreement with Sportradar enables the network to integrate the real-time delivery of league, team and player news, statistics and betting intelligence with the official NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and NASCAR feeds. SportsGrid is the multimedia destination to serve the massive sports wagering audience with the unquestionable best of breed sports wagering programming and real-time news and data.

About Scott Ferrall

Ferrall began his broadcasting career at KQV in his hometown of Pittsburgh as a news reporter and quickly moved up to Sports Director where he did morning and afternoon drive sports updates as well his covering the Pirates, Penguins and Steelers. Since then, Ferrall's radio broadcasting career has taken him to Chicago, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami and New York. Although he has worked locally, Scott Ferrall's programming has been syndicated across America on Sirius Satellite Radio and Westwood One radio network where he developed his loyal national audience base.

