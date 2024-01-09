Scott Freidheim's Book Encourages People To Create A Third List

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantage Books announces the Jan. 9, 2024 publication of Scott Freidheim's book, Code of Conduct: Tales of the Roller Coaster of Life, a gripping personal journey of dramatic highs and lows accompanied by lessons learned and empowering tenets of living.

Scott Freidheim publishes Code of Conduct with Advantage Books

Recollecting life events, including up-close experiences with 9/11 and the 2008 financial crisis, Freidheim relates his stories to challenges we all face, providing a guide for dealing with adversity, prioritizing strong values, and finding meaning in your journey. He encourages people to create a third list – in addition to lists of personal and professional goals – about how to decide to live their lives.

Endorsements for Freidheim's book include praise from golfing legend Jack Nicklaus, tennis great Monica Seles, CEOs of major companies, college presidents, and other high-level professionals. One hundred percent of the book's proceeds will go to charity.

"In Code of Conduct, Scott Freidheim brilliantly underlines the importance of patience, perseverance, and putting a priority on strong values," Nicklaus writes.

"In this highly engaging reflection on his life journey, Scott Freidheim reminds us of the critical importance of reflecting on our values with intentionality and using them to guide the choices we make," writes Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum, ninth president of Spelman College.

Freidheim has led at the highest corporate levels, but he brings a down-to-earth perspective from his life experiences, revealing how grit, humility, and perseverance can get one through tough challenges and make people stronger. His book is the result of studying his ups and downs to understand the principles and values he aspires to and that contributed to his resilience.

He came up with tenets that serve as his ethical code. Principles such as bravery, responsibility, humility, and faith provide the guiding light that helped him overcome professional failures and trauma. Freidheim wants to encourage readers to come up with their own tenets and adhere to them to live more fulfilling and meaningful lives.

"We all have ups and downs – some steep, some gradual – and the highs and lows vary greatly for each of us," Freidheim writes. "Adhering to the principles that we define for ourselves will be the most powerful way to ensure a wonderful, meaningful ride.

"We don't want to live a free life with little or no behavioral guardrails or introspection to then look back, later in life, and regret not having thought carefully about it in the context of our purpose and legacy in life."

About Scott Freidheim

Scott Freidheim ( www.freidheimcapital.com ) is the managing partner of Freidheim Capital LLC and the author of Code of Conduct: Tales of the Roller Coaster of Life. He is a family-focused, community-minded, risk-taking adventurer and businessman. Freidheim has served on senior leadership teams across multiple industries, including financial services, mass merchandising, brand management, product development, engineering, and staffing. He's been a CEO for a New York Stock Exchange-traded company and in private equity and a board member of for-profit and not-for-profit institutions. Freidheim has served on the global executive committees of Investcorp, Sears Holdings, CDI Corp, and other companies, and has run businesses ranging in size from $1 billion to $45 billion.

SOURCE Advantage Media Group