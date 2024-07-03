Scott Galit, Former Payoneer CEO, Joins Viola FinTech's Advisory Board

"The opportunity to transform the financial industry through technology is bigger than ever. I'm excited to partner with the Viola FinTech team to harness our decades of operational expertise to empower talented entrepreneurs to build large companies that reshape financial services" said Scott Galit, former CEO of Payoneer.

Noam Inbar, Partner at Viola FinTech commented: "We are honored to welcome such an esteemed leader to our advisory board. Scott will play a crucial role in supporting our mission by advising us while investing as well as by providing invaluable support to our portfolio companies as they scale their businesses".

About Viola FinTech

Viola FinTech is a cross-stage global Fintech-focused VC fund led by experienced operators with decades of combined experience in Fintech and Financial Services. The fund brings together financial institutions and innovative startups to accelerate the modernization and digitization of financial services and support the growth of Fintech companies. Viola FinTech's portfolio includes Cowbell, Easyknock, Grover, Inshur, Insurify, ZayZoon, and others. The fund is part of Viola-Group. For more information please visit: www.violafintech.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2453450/Viola.jpg

Media Contact:

Merav Meluban

Viola

[email protected]

SOURCE Viola