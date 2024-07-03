Scott Galit, Former Payoneer CEO, Joins Viola FinTech's Advisory Board
Jul 03, 2024, 10:00 ET
Galit will support the fund's mission to build global game-changing Fintech companies as well as foster relationships with the world's leading financial institutions
TEL AVIV, Israel, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viola FinTech, an operator-led global Fintech venture fund, announces today that Scott Galit has joined its advisory board.
Scott brings global leadership experience in leading payment companies and banks. Most recently, he was the CEO of Payoneer. Previously, Scott served as Global Head of Prepaid for MasterCard and developed MasterCard's global prepaid strategy.
Share this article