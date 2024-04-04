Scott Gibler Promoted to Managing Principal

Will Lead Expansion of Brennan's Corporate Real Estate Initiative

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a leading private real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and operation of industrial facilities across the United States, announced the promotion of Scott Gibler to Managing Principal of Corporate Real Estate Solutions.

Scott Gibler - Managing Principal

Originally hired as Brennan's Executive Director of Corporate Real Estate Solutions, Mr. Gibler demonstrated outstanding leadership and a deep commitment to Brennan Investment Group and its corporate real estate clients. His vision and innovative approach played a pivotal role in the growth and success of the Corporate Real Estate Solutions division. In his expanded role as Managing Principal, Gibler will be responsible for overseeing and guiding the strategic direction of Brennan's CRES division.

"Corporations – the occupier – own nearly 60% of the entire US stock of industrial real estate. Their objective is to implement real estate solutions that increase the value of their core business," observed Michael Brennan, Chairman and Managing Principal of Brennan Investment Group. "These solutions take many forms, from the disposition of surplus assets to the sale and leaseback of critical facilities. Our platform, and its capabilities, were designed to help corporations execute on those plans with speed, simplicity, and certainty."

Scott Gibler expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. "I am honored to accept the role of Managing Principal at Brennan Investment Group. I am excited about the possibilities and look forward to working with our dedicated team to achieve new heights of success."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $6.5 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses 56.5 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to www.brennanllc.com

CONTACT: Ursula Walendzewicz, [email protected], 8476308722

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group