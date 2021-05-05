Scott Gillen to Custom Design Interiors of 160-Foot Rossinavi Yacht in First-of-Its-Kind Partnership

"As a designer and creator, I'm always looking to do something bigger and better. When it comes to super yachts, adding my signature style to an incredible Rossinavi creation is a challenging and exciting step," said Scott Gillen, founder of Unvarnished. "I'm creating one of the most unconventional designs you've ever seen in a yacht of this caliber. I want to create a true sense of sanctuary for this home at sea with the same laidback but luxurious vibe as your home on land. I've designed an innovative open space concept that doesn't feel disjointed or confusing with a look and vibe that is cohesive all the way through."

Gillen's style, acclaimed for attracting buyers who seek open spaces that appear effortless and usher in a calm, awe-inspiring atmosphere, will take form in the yacht to create the ultimate sanctuary at sea in a post-pandemic world. Dedicated to making the interior feel like an extension of their home, Gillen plans to design a seamless interior that reflects the high-performance, speed-driven exterior while never sacrificing comfort, design, functionality, or quality.

Gillen, who always believed his artistic aesthetic would transfer well into the yacht world, was introduced this past year by Justin Blue, CEO of Yachtsblue, to Italian yacht builder Rossinavi and Italian exterior architect Fulvio di Simoni, two of the most elite names in the custom yachting industry. Familiar with Gillen's renowned home designs, the famed duo approached Gillen with the opportunity to curate something uniquely special. This project marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration between designer and builder that will attract the attention of yacht aficionados at every step of its three-year construction. Rossinavi is well known for creating special projects designed and built to the owner's desires and has become the leader in Italian custom yacht production.

"The cooperation between Rossinavi and Unvarnished was born in the desire to maintain the sporty character of the boat without losing the vision of spaces, ergonomics and stylishness," said Federico Rossi, CCO of Rossinavi. "From Rossinavi's experience for high-performance boats, a new challenge opens up in the full custom category. An extremely lightweight superyacht with a super sporty attitude, that can reach significant speeds, above 30 knots, in which technology blends with luxury."

With his aesthetic rooted in warm, minimalist tones and clean, geometric lines perfected to every minute detail, Gillen's design will feature exotic woods such as teak, oak and walnut and modern hues of white, sand, and polished stainless steel, and a custom color scheme for the aluminum hull and superstructure. Built to feel like a Gillen-designed home on the water, the yacht will feature a complete modern re-imagination of the interior with an art-deco design of the master bedroom suite, guest accommodations, main salon, expansive beach club and media room.

The yacht's expansive open areas will offer a connection to the sea without the feeling of being closed off while the beach club will feature the option to section the space off for privacy, with the windows closed facing aft.

Gillen's work is currently seen in a collection of architecturally significant homes known as The Malibu Series, including a quintet of exceptional homes in a private bluff-front enclave called The Case, which includes homes ranging approximately around $100 million. To learn more, visit unvarnishedco.com.

About Scott Gillen

Scott Gillen is a true director, builder, thinker and creator who has continually pushed evolving boundaries throughout his career. Quickly becoming one of televisions most respected and original stunt drivers, he seamlessly transitioned to one of the go-to directors of automotive commercials. While on brief hiatus, Scott purchased his first house in Venice, CA and after a complete renovation using Scott's original design, the home sold in less than one hour, marking the moment Unvarnished was born. To date, Scott has now designed, built and sold over 30 houses each showcasing his signature design aesthetic. From his base in Malibu, Scott's pioneering collection of homes called The Malibu Series crafts a seamless connection from inception to sale.

About Unvarnished

Unvarnished is a development and design firm conceptualized and created by Scott Gillen. Adding to the prominent Malibu real estate community, Unvarnished sets a new standard for California coastline property through bespoke design and craft from a team of movers and doers. The elevated yet approachable firm is pioneered by The Malibu Series, a visionary collection of architecturally significant residences designed by Scott Gillen/Unvarnished. www.unvarnishedco.com

About Rossinavi

Rossinavi is one of the leading builders of custom superyachts in the world. The Rossinavi brand was founded in 2007 upon the legacy of expert welders Fratelli Rossi (Rossi Brothers) who had established a reputation for high-quality metal construction of fishing boat hulls from 1980. This expertise has allowed Rossinavi to maintain a level of quality that sees each ship crafted entirely in-house. Today, after launching several luxury yachts from 40-70 metres in length, and with several in production, the shipyard enjoys growing recognition for its rapid ascent into the market and its ongoing position as the only family-owned-and-operated superyacht company in Italy. Rossinavi has become known in the international yachting community for their technical innovation and forward-thinking design partnerships with the likes of Pininfarina, Achille Salvagni and Fulvio De Simoni to name a few. www.rossinavi.it

