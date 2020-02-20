Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner, to Deliver Keynote at MHA 2020 Business Summit

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA), a leading health care services and software company focused on the alternate site health care provider marketplace, announces that Scott Gottlieb, MD, 23rd Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), will deliver the keynote address at the MHA 17th Annual Business Summit.

The MHA Business Summit will take place March 25-27, 2020, at the Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, and is expected to draw more than 1,400 alternate site health care providers, operators, owners and decision makers. The MHA Summit also hosts a range of expert speakers to explore the impact of trends and disruptions in the legislative and technology fields, as well as challenges and opportunities in the evolving post-acute care continuum.

Dr. Gottlieb acts as an advocate for advancing the health of patients, promoting healthcare access, and driving innovation. Prolific advances in new policy distinguished his tenure as FDA commissioner, in addition to a record-setting drug approvals. Leveraging his unique experience and point of view, the keynote will discuss how the health care field can successfully navigate the intersection of policy and innovation. Diane Koontz, MHA President, commented, "MHA is honored to have Scott Gottlieb as our keynote speaker. It's key for our market to understand how policy developments related to the regulation and reimbursement of pharmaceuticals and medical technology will impact the ability to innovate and secure market access. We look forward to Dr. Gottlieb sharing his insights at the MHA 2020 Business Summit."

The focus on innovation and how to benefit informs the entire event. This year's MHA Business Summit sees the introduction of the MHA Innovation Theater which offers concise presentations by thought leaders from a range of innovative companies, as well as a revamped Technology track.

Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA) is a leading health care services and software company that offers a growing portfolio of services and solutions to support the diverse and complex needs of the alternate site health care provider. MHA provides expertise in Group Purchasing, Managed Care and Payor Contracting, Reimbursement Management, Specialty Pharmacy Solutions, Pharmaceutical Data Analytics, Consultant Pharmacy Software and Legislative Advocacy. Through the delivery of innovative health care services and solutions, MHA helps Members increase operational efficiency, maximize business growth and provide optimum care for their patients. For more information, visit www.mhainc.com.

