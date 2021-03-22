Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner, to Deliver Keynote at MHA 2021 Business Summit

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA), a leading health care services and software company focused on the alternate site health care provider marketplace, announces that Dr. Scott Gottlieb, 23rd Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), will deliver the keynote address at the MHA 2021 Business Summit.

The MHA Business Summit takes place March 24-25, 2021. For the first time, the Summit is being delivered in a digital format, designed to provide an intuitive, engaging experience. As captured by the 2021 event theme "One Community. One Purpose", alternate site health care providers, operators, owners and decision makers will be celebrating and discussing how the post-acute care continuum has come together to find innovative ways to combat the pandemic and deliver optimum patient care. The MHA Summit also hosts a range of expert speakers and CE accredited sessions that explore market trends, challenges and opportunities.

The 2021 keynote speaker, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, brings a wealth of expertise including serving as the 23rd Commissioner of the FDA. Today, he focuses on developing and implementing innovative approaches to improving medical outcomes, reshaping health care delivery, and expanding consumer choice and safety. Diane Koontz, MHA President, comments, "We're honored to host Dr. Gottlieb and excited to hear his update on the global COVID-19 pandemic, what can we expect in 2021 and what role the post-acute care pharmacy will play in helping eradicate COVID-19. Being named by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as the COVID-19 vaccinations network administrator on behalf of the MHA independent long-term care pharmacy network, MHA is fully engaged supporting our members in the fight against the pandemic."

The MHA network administrator responsibility, alongside the incredible response and collaboration we see across the market, inspired the 2021 event theme, One Community. One Purpose. This theme informs the entire MHA Business Summit, including this year's closing panel discussion which features pharmacy and senior living executives sharing their experiences and lessons learned combating COVID-19.

Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA) is a leading health care services and software company that offers a growing portfolio of services and solutions to support the diverse and complex needs of the alternate site health care provider. MHA provides expertise in Group Purchasing, Managed Care and Payor Contracting, Reimbursement Management, Specialty Pharmacy Solutions, Pharmaceutical Data Analytics, Consultant Pharmacy Software and Legislative Advocacy. Through the delivery of innovative health care services and solutions, MHA helps Members increase operational efficiency, maximize business growth and provide optimum care for their patients. For more information, visit www.mhainc.com.

