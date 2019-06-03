Scott Gottlieb to Keynote GNS Healthcare's Precision Medicine Forum

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GNS Healthcare (GNS), a leading precision medicine company, announced today that former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. will be keynoting its 2nd annual Precision Medicine and AI Forum on June 14th in Cambridge. Other notable speakers include Alan Lotvin MD, EVP Transformation, CVS Health, Gregory Simon, President, Biden Cancer Initiative, Tina Brown-Stevenson, SVP, Health System Analytics and Decision Support, UnitedHealth Group, Shahram Ebadollahi, PhD, Global Head, Data Science and AI, Novartis, Chris Wright, Chief Medical Officer, Cyclerion Therapeutics as well as industry leaders from Pfizer, Biogen, JNJ, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Takeda.

Each year, GNS hosts a precision medicine forum, bringing together leaders from biopharma and managed care to discuss how technology and data are driving personalized medicine across the healthcare ecosystem. This year's speakers will offer their insights on how real-world data is being leveraged to optimize clinical trials, how managed care and biopharma are working together to define value, improve outcomes while lowering the total cost of care, and how AI is being used to better match the right intervention to the right patient.

Dr.Gottlieb, who served as the 23rd Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is known as an aggressive advocate for advancing the health of patients, promoting healthcare access, and driving innovation, will keynote the forum. He will discuss how the FDA under his leadership created new reforms to standardize drug reviews and make historic improvements of post market data collection and the use of real-world evidence.

"Dr. Gottlieb is well known for his progressive work at the FDA in accelerating the drug approval process, leveraging real-world data and driving towards in silico clinical trials. His visionary leadership has affected every facet of biopharma and we think he's the perfect speaker to keynote our Forum," said Colin Hill, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of GNS Healthcare. "We are literally on the cusp of making personalized medicine a reality, thanks in large part to the work Dr. Gottlieb did while leading the FDA."

GNS Healthcare solves healthcare's matching problem for leading health plans, biopharma companies, and health systems. We transform massive and diverse data streams to precisely match therapeutics, procedures, and care management interventions to individuals, improving health outcomes and saving billions of dollars. Our causal learning and simulation platform, REFS, accelerates the discovery of what works for whom and why. www.gnshealthcare.com

REFS™ (Reverse Engineering & Forward Simulation) is GNS Healthcare's patented causal learning and simulation platform. Unlike traditional artificial intelligence platforms, REFS analyzes data sets beyond correlation, instead inferring causal mechanisms between variables to answer questions such as: How will the patient respond to this treatment? What if we choose one intervention over another? REFS is the only commercially available platform that infers causal mechanisms from patient data at scale from traditional healthcare and emerging data sources to bring the promise of precision medicine within reach.

