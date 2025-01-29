Scott Greenfield Appointed as CEO & Managing Partner of Fifth Avenue Financial

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Avenue Financial (FAF) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Scott Greenfield, CLF as its new CEO & Managing Partner. Greenfield will be succeeding Michael Book, who has led the company with distinction since 2009.

Greenfield enters this role with a wealth of experience and a visionary approach to leadership. Prior to this appointment, he served as Managing Partner of Capstone Financial in Atlanta where he was instrumental in driving the firm's reach and growth.

Scott Greenfield, CLF CEO & Managing Partner

"Scott Greenfield is a strategic thinker with the ability to inspire and execute," said Christina Mantzaris, CFO-COO. "His experience speaks volumes, and we are confident in his capacity to lead us into a new era of growth and success."

Book has been an immense figure within FAF, known for his unwavering commitment to excellence and the solid foundation he laid for the firm's continued prominence in the financial services landscape. His tenure was marked by robust growth, strong client relationships, and a collaborative culture.

"I am deeply honored to follow in the footsteps of Michael Book who has been both a mentor and an inspiration," said Greenfield. "Under his leadership, FAF has achieved remarkable milestones. I look forward to building on his legacy by exploring new opportunities and leading our talented team toward an even brighter future."

Book will remain with FAF in an advisory capacity during the transition period to ensure Greenfield is well-supported in his new role. This continuity underscores the firm's commitment to both excellence and stability as it moves forward.

FAF is dedicated to delivering superior financial services through innovative solutions and a personalized approach. Under Greenfield's leadership, the firm looks forward to expanding its offerings and continuing to serve its clients and advisors with concierge style services.

For more information about Fifth Avenue Financial, please visit our website at www.fifthavenuefinancial.com.

About Fifth Avenue Financial:

Fifth Avenue Financial, the largest general agency within the MassMutual family of firms, is a distinguished financial services company. Based in New York City, they are renowned for exceptional service and offer a comprehensive range of insurance and planning solutions.

