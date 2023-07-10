Scott Greenfield Returns to Fifth Avenue Financial as Managing Partner

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Avenue Financial (FAF), a leading financial services firm, is pleased to announce the return of Scott Greenfield as Managing Partner. Scott will be joining Michael Book in leading FAF into a new era of growth and success.

Scott's decision comes after an impressive tenure in Atlanta as CEO of Capstone Financial where he demonstrated exceptional leadership and achieved remarkable sales results.

Scott Greenfield, CLF

Michael expressed his excitement about Scott's return stating, "I am thrilled to have Scott rejoin the FAF team. He has shown great leadership in everything he has done in Atlanta over the past six years and will be a great partner to me here in New York."

Having previously served as Managing Director with FAF from 2009 to 2017, Scott played a pivotal role in recruiting some of the firm's top advisors. His deep understanding of FAF's operations, coupled with his successful track record, made him the natural choice to assume the role of Managing Partner alongside Michael as well as be his eventual successor.

In his new role, Scott will collaborate closely with Michael to expand the firm's footprint and further solidify FAF's position as the leading MassMutual agency in the country. Scott added, "To partner with Michael and the amazing team at FAF again is an incredible honor and I'm humbled by the opportunity to one day be Michael's successor."

The entire FAF team looks forward to the dynamic partnership between Michael and Scott and the collective expertise they will bring to the firm's future growth and continued success.

About FAF

Fifth Avenue Financial is the largest general agency of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). We are an award-winning company comprised of industry-leading financial service professionals who excel in a wide variety of areas to help their clients establish the financial security they want for themselves, their families, and their businesses. To learn more about Fifth Avenue Financial visit https://www.fifthavenuefinancial.com/

