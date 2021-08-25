Scott Hamm and Tobin Bell to Star in Psychological Thriller 'ReBroken'

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobin Bell (Saw, Jigsaw) has joined the cast of ReBroken, a psychological thriller currently wrapping up production in Los Angeles. Scott Hamm ("Cobra Kai"), Kipp Tribble (Char Man), Alison Haislip ("Con Man") and Nija Okoro (Hollywood Stargirl) also star in the film.

Scripted by Tribble from an original idea by Hamm, the story follows the methodical mental breakdown of Will (Hamm), who is struggling with the loss of his beloved daughter. He is soon befriended by a mysterious stranger (Tobin Bell) who claims he can set Will on a path that could reunite him with his daughter. But when the 'dream come true' begins to turn into a nightmare, Will doesn't know who to trust.

Hamm and Tribble are producing, along with Kenny Yates, who is making his directorial debut.

"I've always been a huge fan of psychological thrillers. Silence of The Lambs is one of my favorite movies, and I just love the genre. I'm beyond grateful to be a part of this film as both an actor and a producer," said Hamm. "We've assembled such an incredible team of people both behind and in front of the camera. Getting to work alongside a pro like Tobin Bell, as well as up-and-coming stars like Nija Okoro, is truly an honor, and I can't wait for people to see this film."

Added Tribble, "It was a fun challenge to construct the pieces of this puzzle during the development and scripting stages, even if at times it made our brains hurt. And it has been exciting to see the fantastic ideas that Kenny and Nate Stifler, our director of photography, brought to the project."

Hamm and Tribble have collaborated several times, most recently on the indie thriller, The Stay. Both will next be seen, along with Yates, in horror/thriller Evil at the Door and the psychological horror, Confined.

ReBroken comes from Toni Nycole Productions, MRP Entertainment and Trick 6 Films. Executive producers are Bobby Patel, Brad Kerr, Richard Siegelman and Patrick Rivera.

