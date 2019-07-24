Scott Hammond Joins Martin LLP's Corporate Practice

Scott brings a wealth of experience gained in the finance practices of major national and international law firms, including as Partner at Winston & Strawn LLP and counsel at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP. Christopher Martin, managing partner of Martin LLP states, "Our firm is excited to grow our debt finance practice with the addition of Scott. There is a gap that we can fill in the lower end of the mid-market finance space, serving clients who have traditionally relied on the services of the larger law firms." Scott's primary focus is the middle market including secured and unsecured, ABL, cash flow, acquisition finance and workouts and recaps.

Scott is a graduate of Fordham University School of Law where he served on the Fordham Urban Law Journal.

He received his bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College.

About Martin LLP

Martin LLP is a trusted advisor to local and national clients on corporate, litigation, and real estate matters. As a sophisticated law practice, we are particularly valued for our relationships with growth companies and their private equity and venture capital investors. With a proactive approach, we partner with our clients, anticipating their needs and providing practical advice focused on maximizing the value of their business opportunities.

