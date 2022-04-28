Scott Hanna Joins Cumulus Data as Chief Revenue Officer

Former CyrusOne executive to lead data center leasing and origination for flagship Cumulus hyperscale campus outside Berwick, Pa. and accelerate replication across Talen Energy footprint

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulus Data ("Cumulus"), a subsidiary of Talen Energy Corporation ("Talen Energy"), today announced that it has appointed Scott Hanna to the role of chief revenue officer. In this newly created role, Hanna will lead revenue generation and data center leasing for Cumulus Data including sales, marketing and customer support, while accelerating platform expansion strategic initiatives. Mr. Hanna will report to Alex Hernandez, CEO of Cumulus Data and Talen Energy.

Hanna joins Cumulus with over 30 years of successful sales management and marketing experience, including leading and developing the sales organization for CyrusOne, a $15 billion data center technology real estate investment trust (REIT) that serves Fortune 1000 companies as well as Hyperscale companies worldwide. His focus initially will be on marketing Cumulus Data's flagship digital campus outside Berwick, Pennsylvania, which will be powered via direct interconnect to Talen Energy's carbon-free Susquehanna nuclear generation facility with generating capacity of 2.5 Gigawatts.

"Our company is at an important inflection point as we transition from an operational turnaround to strategically re-positioning Talen Energy for long-term value creation. The growth of Cumulus Data, underpinned by customer relationships and key power infrastructure, is a key part our transformation and value creation agenda," said Chief Executive Officer Alex Hernandez. "Scott's leadership capabilities, track record of value creation, and data center industry experience strengthens Cumulus to solve the energy 'trilemma' for digital infrastructure customers, while growing the Cumulus platform. I welcome Scott to the Talen Energy and Cumulus Data leadership team," Hernandez continued.

"I am pleased to join Cumulus Data in this new role to position Cumulus and Talen Energy to lead the digital infrastructure transition," Hanna said. "I look forward to working with Alex, chief data center officer, Kevin Dalton, chief financial officer Dustin Wertheimer, and the Talen-Cumulus management team to secure tenants for our world-class facilities, create a template for future expansion and provide significant opportunities for the communities in which we operate. Cumulus offers a differentiated solution at scale, providing data centers that are directly connected to carbon-free, reliable, low-cost electricity without intermediation by legacy utilities," continued Mr. Hanna.

The first Cumulus data center, a 48 Megawatt powered shell designed for hyperscale cloud applications, is currently under construction and will be completed in the second half of 2022. Two additional 48 Megawatt powered shells are in advanced development to deliver a total of 150 Megawatts of capacity in Phase I over the near term and an aggregate capacity for the Cumulus Data hyperscale campus of 475 Megawatts. For additional information regarding the Cumulus Data campus and customer solutions, please visit the Cumulus Data website.

Hanna brings a wealth of market specific knowledge as well as long-standing customer and partner relationships to Cumulus Data. During his tenure with CyrusOne he played an integral role in leading and developing the sales organization in advance of its successful IPO in January 2013. Hanna also held sales, management, and marketing leadership roles with Fortune 500 companies including Nestle, Anheuser Busch, Boston Scientific, and EMC² where he was the enterprise sales director. He grew EMC2's business from $20M annually to $130M annually and helped to create its partnership with Dell Technologies. A graduate of the University of Colorado, Boulder, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Corporate Communications.

About Cumulus Data

Cumulus Data, a subsidiary of Talen Energy, is developing a 475 Megawatt hyperscale data center campus located outside Berwick, Pa., with the potential to expand operations to other sites across the United States. The flagship Susquehanna campus will be powered by >1 Gigawatt of ultra-reliable, carbon-free, 24x7 nuclear power with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) for cloud data center customers in the United States. Cumulus also offers customers the ability to supplement its carbon-free offering with 400 Megawatts of solar generation capacity under development. Cumulus Data has broken ground on its digital campus and anticipates having its first data center available for lease in the second half 2022. For more information, visit: https://cumulusinfra.com/

About Talen Energy Corporation

Talen Energy, through its subsidiary Talen Energy Supply, LLC, is one of the largest competitive power generation and infrastructure companies in North America. The company owns and/or controls approximately 13,000 Megawatts of generating capacity in wholesale U.S. power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas and Montana. Talen Energy is also developing a large-scale portfolio of renewable energy, battery storage, and digital infrastructure assets across its expansive footprint with a goal of leading the clean energy and digital infrastructure transition and being a Force for Good for its people and communities along the way. For more information, visit https://www.talenenergy.com/esg-focused-future/

Customer Contact

Cumulus Data

Scott Hanna

Chief Revenue Officer

Cumulus Data

281-203-5800

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Olivia Sigo

Managing Director, Capital Planning

281-203-5387

[email protected]

Media Contact

Taryne Williams

Director Corporate Communications

610-601-0327

[email protected]

SOURCE Talen Energy Corp. and Cumulus Data