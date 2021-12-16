Scott Harris Hospitality Announces Rebrand and Revitalization of Iconic Restaurant Group

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Harris Hospitality announced today that it is officially rebranding Francesca's Restaurant Group and infusing new energy into its more than 25 restaurants, bringing them under one exciting umbrella that will have a refreshed emphasis on chef-driven food and beverage programs, while maintaining the rich tradition that put the iconic group on the map three decades ago. The rebrand will bring the establishments -- from premium wine bars to festive Mexican taquerias to hearth-inspired Mediterranean eateries -- to new heights, with a focus on a singular customer experience that guests will be able to feel and recognize every time they set foot in one of the group's restaurants across all brands.

Scott Harris, an award-winning chef with business and culinary passion and expertise, set the bar for dining in Chicago with the opening of the legendary Mia Francesca 30 years ago - innovating the concept of high-end, quality food in a comfortable and casual environment. By driving all of its restaurants and bars throughout Chicagoland and in Southern California into this next phase, the group will operate on unified principles of simplicity, hospitality and quality.

"From the start of my career, I've believed that good food and a standout customer experience are the most important things any restaurant can provide," says Harris. "This rebrand has been a long time coming, and we are looking forward to being the go-to group of restaurants for customers who appreciate and share the passion that my team and I have – for life, for family, for food."

Harris says these passions inspired the selection of the "rockstar roster of new chefs" who are joining Scott Harris Hospitality as part of the rebrand. Energized by the renowned chefs, including Jonathan Beatty, Jaysen Euler, Dudley Nieto and Guillermo Tellez, to name a few, the culinary program will produce a more fresh and modern take on the offerings that customers have grown to love.

The Scott Harris Hospitality team is also embarking on a remodel rollout across all existing Francesca's restaurants within the next three years, updating the iconic brand guests know and love with an interior and menu facelift. Utilizing the esteemed team of chefs, the Francesca's culinary program will soar to new heights, incorporating farm-to-table aspects with more protein and veggie options, while still remaining true to the more traditional fare that fueled Francesca's success and popularity.

Scott Harris Hospitality is targeting swift and continued growth, starting with the opening of Zade's Lounge, a sophisticated gastropub and cocktail lounge in Naperville, and Fiore Pizzeria & Bakery featuring wood fired pizzas, fresh handmade pasta, and vegetable antipasti in Forest Park, IL, both opening before the end of the year.

Scott Harris Hospitality is an iconic group of eateries and bars that has grown from its humble beginnings at Mia Francesca in the Lakeview neighborhood of Chicago to a collection of beloved trattorias, taquerias and wine bars that can be found all over Chicagoland and in Southern California. Led by Scott Harris, an award-winning chef and restaurateur, the diversity of concepts range from premium wine bars to festive Mexican taquerias to hearth-inspired Mediterranean restaurants. More than just good, simple cooking, Scott Harris Hospitality restaurants go out of their way to create a memorable experience for all guests, with a fresh, modernized take on classic offerings, inspired by renowned chefs. Though the fare they offer varies, every location operates on the same principles of simplicity, hospitality and quality that first lit up the culinary scene in Scott's hometown of Chicago thirty years ago. To learn more visit shhospitality.co .

