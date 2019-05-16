Scott Helfrich to Serve as Chief Client Officer for nThrive

Helfrich's experience is deeply embedded in health care, most recently with U.S. Preventive Medicine (USPM) where he served as chief sales and marketing officer and was responsible for leading growth and business development in the Population Health Management industry.

"We are very excited to have Scott join the executive leadership team with his focus on building strong client relationships and on developing and enabling colleagues. His values and approach are closely aligned with those at nThrive. He is a highly principled leader who places mission and values first and who inspires his team to do the same," Joel Hackney, CEO, nThrive, noted of this new appointment.

Scott also shared his enthusiasm, "It is a privilege to be part of the nThrive team and I'm looking forward to leveraging my experience and skills to contribute to nThrive's success. I am an intentional leader who walks in the shoes of those I serve and with whom I work, encouraging our team to boldly reimagine the future and make it a reality."

Helfrich also is passionate about giving back to the community and sits on the board of several charitable organizations including Hope Ignited, Compassions Corner and Chair, Youth Development at Ponte Vedra YMCA.

About nThrive

From Patient-to-PaymentSM, nThrive provides the technology, advisory expertise, services, analytics and education programs health care organizations need to thrive in the communities they serve. nThrive integrates knowledge and expertise of the entire revenue cycle in a way that provides unmatched benefits for health care. nThrive empowers health care for every one in every community by transforming financial and operational performance, enabling health care organizations to thrive. www.nThrive.com

