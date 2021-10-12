Scott Hoy to join Greenhill in Melbourne as a Managing Director and Head of Financial Services for Asia-Pacific

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL), a leading independent investment bank, announced today that Scott Hoy will join the Firm as a Managing Director and Head of Financial Services for Asia-Pacific.

Mr. Hoy has 30 years of M&A and finance experience focused on global financial institutions. He is currently Head of Group M&A at ANZ Banking Group Limited, a role he has held for the past 11 years. During his time at ANZ, Mr. Hoy led numerous complex transactions across Australia, New Zealand and Asia. Prior to this, Mr. Hoy spent the majority of his career at Citigroup in New York. Following graduation from Harvard University, Mr. Hoy began his career with James D. Wolfensohn Inc. in New York.

Scott L. Bok, Chairman and CEO of Greenhill, said: "Our business in Australia has strong momentum in advising on both domestic and cross-border transactions. In seeking to further expand our team and build on that momentum we are pleased to bring onboard one of Australia's most experienced bankers in the important financial services sector. Scott brings us a wealth of transaction advisory expertise as well as all the benefits that flow from having worked in house at one of Australia's leading financial institutions."

Roger Feletto, Managing Director and Co-Head of Greenhill Australia, said "We are extremely pleased to have someone of Scott's calibre join our firm. Scott's deep financial services sector knowledge and experience will be very complementary to our firm's existing offering."

Richard Phillips, Co-Head of Greenhill Australia and Vice Chairman of Greenhill said "Greenhill's focus on providing high quality independent advice continues to resonate with our clients. Scott will be a great addition to our already strong senior team across both Sydney and Melbourne."

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank entirely focused on providing financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, family offices, institutions and governments globally. Greenhill acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto.

