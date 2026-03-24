Scott Keane, Former Databricks, Google, and Salesforce Leader, Joins Invictus Growth Partners as Operating Partner

Keane Brings Deep Expertise in AI-Driven Revenue Operations to Accelerate Portfolio Value Creation

Five Seasoned B2B Executives Join the Invictus Guild as Operating Advisors

Invictus Doubles Down on AI-Native Revenue Execution to Redefine How B2B Companies Scale

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invictus Growth Partners ("Invictus"), a leading middle-market growth equity firm with $1.3 billion in assets under management, today announced that Scott Keane has joined the firm as an Operating Partner. Keane will work directly with Invictus portfolio companies to design and scale AI-powered Revenue Operations across Sales and Marketing, leveraging his deep experience in this area from his time at Salesforce, Google, and most recently at Databricks. Keane joins as the firm continues to accelerate value creation across its enterprise cloud software, cybersecurity, and financial technology portfolio.

Scott Keane

Keane brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling revenue organizations at some of the most recognized names in enterprise software. Most recently, he served as VP of Global Sales Development at Databricks, where he designed and implemented the global AI-driven sales development function globally during a period of rapid growth with ARR growth of more than 6x during his four year tenure. Prior to Databricks, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Bitly, where he led go-to-market strategy, revenue operations, and company-wide execution. Before that, he spent time at Google where he built the global sales development team for Google Cloud. Earlier in his career, Keane spent nine years at Salesforce, where he helped build the company's marketing operations and sales development strategy during its defining hyper-growth era. He holds an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

At Invictus, Keane will partner with portfolio company go-to-market teams to implement modern, AI-first approaches to pipeline generation, marketing automation, and revenue operations - bringing together the systems, processes, and people needed to drive predictable, scalable growth.

"The rules for how revenue teams operate are being rewritten right now," said Scott Keane, Operating Partner at Invictus Growth Partners. "For years, companies' sales and marketing teams have performed tasks that AI can now handle faster and more effectively – from qualifying leads and mapping pipeline health to personalizing outreach at scale. The opportunity to build lasting competitive advantage through AI-native revenue operations has never been greater, or more urgent. Invictus is already executing this playbook through DIANE – and I came here to build on that foundation and help every portfolio company capture that edge."

"AI is compressing the gap between insight and action, and the companies that operationalize that across their revenue engine will outpace their peers," said John DeLoche, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Invictus. "We have been investing behind that shift with DIANE, embedding AI directly into how our companies generate and convert pipeline. Scott brings the rare ability to turn that vision into repeatable, day-to-day operating systems, and we're excited to scale that impact across the portfolio.

"The competitive landscape for B2B software is being reshaped in real time," said William Nettles, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Invictus. "Buyers are more informed, sales cycles are more complex, and the bar for execution has never been higher. Scott brings a unique, hands-on ability to align revenue operations, marketing, and sales into a single AI-augmented engine. That alignment is one of the highest-leverage ways we drive value across our portfolio, and we're excited to have him on the team."

Keane's addition to the Invictus team further strengthens the firm's value-creation platform, which includes DIANE, Invictus's proprietary AI-driven system that has delivered measurable improvements in direct sales conversion and customer introductions across the portfolio.

New Invictus Guild Operating Advisors

The Invictus Guild is a portfolio company success team of operating advisors that work closely with Invictus portfolio companies on value creation. Invictus also announced the addition of five new Invictus Guild operating advisors:

Tom Bonos – Enterprise software revenue leader with deep expertise in scaling global sales organizations at high-growth SaaS companies. Bonos served as Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Applause (acquired by Vista Equity Partners), driving global sales strategy and exponential revenue growth from $30 million to $215 million. Prior to Applause, he was EVP of Global Sales at ServiceSource and a Group Vice President at Oracle, with earlier leadership roles at SAP America.

David Canellos – Cybersecurity veteran with more than 20 years of experience leading high-growth security companies to successful exits. Currently CEO of Axiad, an Invictus portfolio company specializing in identity-first zero trust security, and joins the Invictus Guild as a CEO Coach. Previously President and CEO of Ericom Software, acquired by Ericsson, and President and CEO of Perspecsys, acquired by Blue Coat Systems and subsequently by Symantec, where he served as SVP of the Advanced Technology Group.

Ashish Koul – Entrepreneur and AI-driven customer engagement executive who founded and scaled Acqueon into the industry-leading omnichannel outbound customer engagement platform for enterprise contact centers. As Founder and CEO, he led Acqueon through a successful acquisition by Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN), establishing the company as the definitive leader in AI-powered revenue execution for B2C enterprises across financial services, healthcare, and retail. Prior to Acqueon, he held senior leadership roles at Genpact, NTT Data, and Servion Global Solutions across Hi-Tech, Communications, Banking, and Financial Services industries.

John Mazur – Serial SaaS CEO with deep expertise in scaling high-growth technology companies through expansion, operational transformation, and successful exits. Currently CEO of CYPHER Learning, an Invictus portfolio company and AI-native learning platform. Most recently, he led Chatmeter as the CEO through its acquisition by Alchemer, and prior to that built Homesnap into a market leader before its $250 million sale to CoStar Group. Earlier, he scaled ReachLocal's European division from startup to over $100 million in revenue and a Nasdaq IPO.

Mike Wolff – GTM and revenue leader with deep expertise in scaling global sales organizations, technology partnerships, and customer success. Currently EVP & Chief Growth Officer in the Office of the CEO at Salesforce, where he spent 22 years helping scale the company from under $50M to nearly $35B in annual revenue, holding senior roles including EVP & CRO of Salesforce.org and SVP of Global ISV Partners.

Invictus Growth Partners is a middle-market growth equity firm with $1.3 billion in assets under management, investing in bootstrapped and capital-efficient cloud software, cybersecurity, and fintech companies. The firm is deploying more than $600 million from recently closed funds and provides portfolio companies exclusive access to DIANE, its AI-driven value-creation platform, which has delivered a significant increase in direct sales conversion and can provide access to thousands of warm customer introductions. Invictus makes majority investments with $30 million to $100+ million equity checks. Visit us at www.invictusgrowth.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Invictus Growth Partners