Scott Latter Named Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Asset Management at Alter

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Latter has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Asset Management at Alter (www.altergroup.com), one of the nation's preeminent commercial real estate developers. In his new role, Latter will focus on capitalizing Alter-owned and developed projects. His responsibilities will include raising debt and equity for ground-up developments, refinancing the existing portfolio, and structuring joint ventures. He will also focus on implementing the overall property and development strategy by managing the leasing, property operations, and disposition of assets. Michael J. Alter, President of Alter, made the announcement.

Scott Latter Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Asset Management of Alter, one of the nation's preeminent commercial real estate developers.

"Scott brings significant experience in structuring and executing transactions, financial underwriting and capital market analysis," said Alter. "As we harvest value from our existing portfolio and leverage our relationships with the global capital markets to fund new developments, Scott will be a valuable part of our team."

Prior to joining Alter, Scott was Vice President of EnTrust Realty Advisors, where he was responsible for the disposition, acquisition, and recapitalization of office, industrial and healthcare assets on behalf of private investors, investment funds, institutional investors and REITs. During his time at EnTrust, he executed over $650 million in transactions nationwide, including Chicago, Phoenix, Atlanta, Washington DC, and Orlando.

Latter has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting and Real Estate & Urban Land Economics from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. Additionally, he is an Illinois Registered Certified Public Accountant and Licensed Illinois Real Estate Broker.

Alter is one of the nation's leading corporate real estate development firms. Founded by William A. Alter in 1955, the company has developed close to 100,000,000 SF of speculative projects for its own portfolio and build-to-suit facilities for corporate users. The company has won numerous awards, including NAIOP's National Developer of the Year award. Information at www.altergroup.com.

Media Contact:

Abigail Mikrut

PR, Silva Brand

815-342-9474

Related Images

scott-latter-senior-vice-president.jpg

Scott Latter Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Asset Management of Alter

Scott Latter Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Asset Management of Alter, one of the nation's preeminent commercial real estate developers.

Related Links

Alter Website

Alter Blog

SOURCE Alter

Related Links

http://www.altergroup.com

