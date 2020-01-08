Scott Lee Joins Outset Global Trading Limited as a Managing Director

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outset Global Trading Limited (outsetglobal.com), one of the world's leading, independent, outsourced trading solutions firms, announced today that Scott Lee has joined the firm as a Managing Director to further develop their global offering for institutional clients. This hire is in line with the company's growth trajectory. Scott brings with him a mass of specialist knowledge in trading equity markets. The fast-evolving trading landscape has asset managers of all types and sizes examining closely the outsourced trading solution as the most efficient option in a time of escalating costs.

Scott has worked in equity markets for nearly 15 years, trading equities on behalf of Investment Banks and servicing asset managers in many senior roles. Prior to joining Outset Global, Scott was a trader and sales trader at Green Street Advisors in Dallas, TX , a dedicated Real Estate and REIT firm, where he served for eight years. Prior to Green Street, Scott began his career at FBR Capital Markets, working on the equities desk as both a market maker and position trader for the Consumer, Energy, and Diversified Industrials pods.

Scott graduated from Loyola University ( Maryland ) with a B.B.A. in Economics. He holds the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) designation. Scott has Series 7, 55, 63, and 24 licenses.

Massimo Bufalini, Managing Director, said "His appointment is a sign of our commitment to be the leading outsourced desk in our industry. The increasing demand from our clients led us to look for an addition to our U.S. team who will fit with our culture of service and expertise. I am confident that Scott will play a key role in providing high-quality solutions for our clients."

About Outset Global

Outset Global is one of the world's leading outsourced trading solutions firms. We provide bespoke trading services to hedge funds, asset managers, and family offices, equipping them with a cost-effective solution for their trading needs. Outset creates an efficient, accretive model that can simplify and streamline trading operations while at the same time increasing market reach. Importantly, we are independent and broker-neutral, providing for the client "best execution" and meeting their needs without compromise. The result for our clients is cost efficiency, reach, and true flexibility in execution and commission management.

