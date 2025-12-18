Scott Leune Partners with Practice by Numbers for 2026 Education Sponsorship

Partnership unites data-driven, comprehensive practice management software platform with leading dental education to empower dentists worldwide

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Leune Education, a leading provider of dental practice management seminars and coaching programs, today announced that Practice By Numbers (PbN) will serve as an official sponsor for its 2026 educational calendar. The partnership aligns PbN's comprehensive dental analytics and practice management software platform with Scott Leune Education's mission to equip dentists with practical, results-driven strategies for sustainable growth.

Scott Leune—known as The Dental CEO—is one of the most respected voices in dental practice management and host of The Dental CEO Podcast. Through his seminars and coaching programs, he has helped launch more than 2,000 dental startups and supported over 20,000 dentists worldwide. Named one of the 30 Most Influential People in Dentistry, Dr. Leune is known for delivering practical, no-nonsense strategies that empower dentists to lead with confidence, scale efficiently, and achieve meaningful personal and financial success.

"Practice By Numbers provides the real-time data and patient experience tools that align perfectly with our mission," said Dr. Leune. "This partnership allows us to deliver even greater value to dentists who are serious about building thriving, patient-focused practices in 2026."

Practice By Numbers is a comprehensive software platform designed to streamline and enhance dental practice operations. Its integrated suite includes analytics dashboards, patient communication tools, reputation management, online scheduling and payments, digital forms, and insurance verification, all delivered through a unified system.

"Our mission is to help practices turn data into action," said Rohit Garg, CEO and co-founder of Practice By Numbers. "As dental practices face increasing operational complexity, having a comprehensive, end-to-end analytics and patient engagement software platform is essential. Partnering with Scott Leune Education allows us to support forward-thinking dentists with both the education and technology they need to succeed."

As part of the sponsorship, Practice By Numbers will be featured across Scott Leune Education's 2026 seminars, webinars, and podcast episodes, offering exclusive resources and opportunities for attendees. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to delivering best-in-class resources and strategies to the dental community.

About Scott Leune Education

Founded by Scott Leune, Scott Leune Education provides dentists with practical, no-fluff strategies for practice growth, leadership, and financial success. Through its Practice Mastery seminars, coaching programs, and The Dental CEO Podcast, the organization empowers dentists to build and manage highly successful practices.



More information is available at www.scottleune.com.

About Practice By Numbers

Practice By Numbers delivers a comprehensive dental practice management software platform that consolidates analytics, marketing and reputation tools, patient communication, online scheduling and payments, digital forms, and insurance verification. By unifying critical data and workflows, the platform helps practices improve efficiency, enhance the patient experience, and drive stronger business performance.



More information is available at www.practicenumbers.com.

