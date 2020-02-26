Scott L'Heureux Named President of Jackson Healthcare's Nurse and Allied Health Group

ATLANTA and ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced the appointment of Scott L'Heureux to president of its nurse and allied health group. This group is comprised of a rich portfolio of brands with synergistic service lines and offerings that include traditional, travel and international nurse staffing; executive recruitment; pharmacy; physical, occupational and speech therapy; and managed service programs (MSPs).

In his role as president of nurse and allied health, L'Heureux will provide overarching strategy and operational oversight to support the ongoing focus and growth of each of the individual businesses that comprise the group, while fostering collaboration and maximizing natural synergies as they work together to help clients and clinicians across the country achieve their goals.

Notes L'Heureux, "Our goal as a strategic partner to our clients and clinicians is to understand and support their needs today and into the future—whether they're interested in a singular, specialized workforce solution from one of our businesses or have the need for multiple nurse and allied health offerings from our portfolio of brands."

The brands that are part of Jackson Healthcare's nurse and allied health group include Avant Healthcare Professionals, Jackson Nurse Professionals, Kirby Bates Associates, Tyler & Company, Jackson Pharmacy Professionals, Jackson Therapy Partners, Healthcare Staffing Technologies and Healthcare Workforce Logistics.

"Scott brings a track record of success to this new role, for which he is uniquely qualified having led various businesses in the Jackson Healthcare family of companies over the past two decades. Uniting the nurse and allied health-focused brands under his leadership enables them to continue to thrive as focused, individual businesses, while increasingly working together to meet evolving needs in our market," says Shane Jackson, president, Jackson Healthcare.

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and with over $1 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is a top three U.S. healthcare staffing firm. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently recognized as an employer of choice, having appeared in consecutive years on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma, in 2019 on the Best Workplaces for Women and in 2018 on the Best Workplaces for Millennials lists, as well as being named a best place to work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

