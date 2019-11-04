Scott Maybee Named President of NextGear Capital

In his new role, Maybee will report to Mark Bowser, executive vice president and CFO, Cox Automotive. Bowser noted, "At Manheim, Scott successfully established a culture of transparency and rigorous process management while positively impacting employee morale and driving aggressive organic business growth. He and his team ultimately raised sales revenue, customer retention and operating margins."

Dave Horan, who has served as acting president of NextGear Capital since July, will continue in his role as vice president of finance for the Carmel, Indiana-based company.

Maybee joins NextGear Capital at a time when the company is focused on providing new opportunities for independent auto dealers to profitably operate and grow their businesses. In addition to maintaining a healthy, opportunity-filled workplace for the 800-plus NextGear Capital employees, Maybee and the leadership team will continue to pursue ways to streamline and improve the client experience. As the entire industry evolves, optimizing the digital experience to drive efficiencies in every aspect of the client relationship continues to be a priority for NextGear Capital.

"Scott has the extraordinary ability to provide strategic leadership and drive value for clients," Bowser added. "When our clients' businesses are healthy, our business is healthy."

A law-school graduate of Chicago-Kent College of Law, Maybee holds an MBA in Finance from DePaul University and a Bachelor of Science in Management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he graduated summa cum laude. When not at work, Maybee focuses his time on his wife and two daughters, plays recreational hockey, and is a rabid Boston Red Sox fan.

About NextGear Capital

NextGear Capital is the largest independent inventory finance company in North America, providing flexible lines of credit for auto dealers to buy used vehicles from over 1,000 auto and other vehicle sources throughout North America. With a client base of more than 22,000 dealers, NextGear Capital provides comprehensive services and support enabling dealers to buy and sell more inventory through self-service management tools, title services, records management and collateral protection. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, NextGear Capital is a Cox Automotive brand. For more information, visit www.nextgearcapital.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five countries and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

