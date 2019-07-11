Scott McGill Named Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products New Director of Sales

CINCINNATI, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to meet the fast-growing opportunities in the Material Handling Industry Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, manufacturer of ResinDek® mezzanine flooring panels, has promoted Scott McGill to Director of Sales. In this new role, Mr. McGill will be responsible for new business development, leading the sales team, and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Mr. McGill earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University in 2002 and shortly thereafter began his career at Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products. He quickly rose to Engineering Manager followed by Director of Engineering. Scott was instrumental in the recent enhancement of our ResinDek flooring panels with MetaGard® and TriGard®, finishes durable enough for automated guided vehicles (AGV's) and autonomous mobile robots (AMR's).

"Scott brings exceptional technical and leadership skills to his new role as Director of Sales, and I am confident he will utilize his substantial product knowledge, project management skills, and results driven leadership style to take Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products to the next level," stated Greg Doppler, President of Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products.

Keith Shipman, our National Accounts Manager, will continue to be responsible for managing Cornerstone's relationships with our Strategic Partners to ensure their satisfaction is second to none. Keith is a respected material handling industry veteran, beginning his career in the material handling industry in 1996. "Keith has been instrumental in forging and sustaining exceptional relationships, resulting in robust sales performance and growth throughout the years. By focusing on key accounts Keith will be able to educate and fully support our national accounts initiatives," stated Mr. Doppler.

Jim Pipp will continue in his role as part of the Cornerstone Sales Team focusing his efforts with Systems Integrators, General Contractors and the Self-Storage market. Jim joined Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products two years ago with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and an MBA from Thomas More University.

"With almost 40 years combined experience, we have assembled a very strong and experienced sales team which will be singularly focused on growth, engagement at all levels of our business, and customer satisfaction," commented Mr. Doppler. Under Scott's leadership and direction, Cornerstone has strengthened their position to support the growth and vision of Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products and the Material Handling Industry.

For nearly 20 years, Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC ( www.resindek.com ) has been in the forefront of research and development in the field of engineered wood floor panels for the material handling industry. In 1994, Greg Doppler, company founder and president, invented the ResinDek panel, which has become the premier mezzanine flooring panel product sold worldwide today. For more information about ResinDek engineered flooring panels, contact 513.772.5560 or visit www.resindek.com .

