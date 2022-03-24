Scott McGill Named Vice President of Sales for Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products

CINCINNATI, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 23, Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC® promoted Scott McGill to Vice President of Sales. This move recognizes McGill's talent and value to our organization. Additionally, it reflects the growth that Cornerstone has had in the material handling and supply chain industries.

Scott McGill, Vice President of Sales for Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC

Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products has long been known for manufacturing ResinDek®, the premiere mezzanine flooring panel for the Material Handling and Supply Chain Industry. McGill has been instrumental in creating and executing growth opportunities within our Sales and Engineering teams.

McGill has been with Cornerstone for more than 16 years. He started in engineering and quickly rose to Engineering Manager, followed by Director of Engineering, and then Director of Sales. "Since he became Director of Sales our business has grown dramatically. In his new position, Scott will lead our sales efforts and new business development in the United States and other parts of the world. As VP of Sales, a significant part of his time will be devoted to Strategy Deployment Initiatives that we fully expect to bear significant fruit over the next several years. Scott has the technical expertise and results driven leadership skills required to continue to build and accelerate our growth. His track record of success and his ability to find creative solutions will be invaluable in maintaining Cornerstone's position as the preferred flooring solution provider for mezzanines, pick modules and robotic (AGV and AMR) platforms", stated Greg Doppler, President of Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products.

Mr. McGill earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University in 2002 and shortly thereafter he began work in the Material Handling Industry.

ABOUT CORNERSTONE SPECIALTY WOOD PRODUCTS, LLC

For more than 20 years, Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC (www.resindek.com) has been at the forefront of research and development in the field of engineered wood floor panels for the material handling industry. In 1994, Greg Doppler, company founder and president, invented the ResinDek panel, which has become the premier mezzanine flooring panel product sold worldwide today. ResinDek industrial engineered flooring panels have the proven structural integrity to support live and dead pallet jack limits from 2,000 - 8,000 lbs. and the rigorous demands of automated guided vehicles and autonomous mobile robots.

Media contact:

SANDY BALL

[email protected]

513-996-4882

SOURCE Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC