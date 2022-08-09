Scott McLaughlin Adds His Expertise to Seventy2 Capital

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is thrilled to announce the addition of Scott McLaughlin to its Leesburg office. As a Senior Vice President, Scott will draw on his unique experience in the financial service industries to deliver consistent, top-level service no matter what shifts the market might bring.

"In addition to working in both tax planning and investment management, Scott's long tenure in the financial services industry make him a perfect addition to Seventy2 Capital team," said Co-founder, Paul Carlson.

Over his 40-year career, Scott worked at Ernst & Young, Johnston, Lemon & Co, Smith Barney, Morgan Stanley, and Tysons Wealth Advisors. In addition to maintaining the PIM Portfolio Manager designation, he specializes in extensive technical research and providing truly proactive service for his clients.

"Seventy2 Capital is the kind of organization that is poised to evolve as the industry changes, which is why it's the perfect place for me and my clients," said McLaughlin. "What's more, their strong network of resources will help me perform the kind of technical research my clients have come to know."

Scott and his wife have resided in Northern Virginia for over 40 years, where they successfully raised six children. They especially enjoy spending time with their two granddaughters. When he isn't hiking or enjoying trips with his family, Scott can be found on the golf course, or tending to the fish in his saltwater aquarium.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD. With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CFA®, CIMA®, CFP®, CAIA®, and national industry awards. Visit Seventy2 Capital.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. WFAFN uses the trade name Wells Fargo Advisors. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN. www.wfafinet.com

