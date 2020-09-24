Scott Mitchell Named VP Sales & Marketing for Data Center Systems

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Systems, a leading provider of reliable, scalable and high-performance connectivity to the largest data centers in the world, is pleased to announce that Scott Mitchell has joined the DCS team as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Scott brings over 20 years of senior-level executive leadership and management experience with market leading companies such as Verizon, Ericsson, and Rackspace.

"I was intrigued by the solid value proposition of this great company and am excited to be a part of the DCS team," noted Mitchell. "DCS is known for delivering exceptional fiber solutions and structured cabling to the Fortune 500 as well as the strategic network-minded colocation providers across the country. We provide a consultative approach to design, manufacture, and install fiber optic connectivity solutions that simplify management, improve speed & reliability, while reducing the overall costs to our customers."

Says Chief Operations Officer, Mike Cox, "We look forward to Scott's strategic vision and expertise in cultivating and leading our sales and marketing teams. Scott is a strategic hire for DCS as we focus on the branding of our innovative networking solutions."

Mitchell's experience working with customers in enterprise data centers and telecommunications, most recently with Flexential Data Centers, gives DCS another level of depth to its leadership team. He also has extensive expertise in hosting and IaaS, cloud adoption and migration, data center managed services, and system integration, working with both Fortune 1000 companies and mid-market organizations to meet their mission-critical computing needs.

"We've been in business for nearly 20 years and we're highly intrigued by the direction that we believe this move will take us in going forward. Scott's style of leadership is extremely accessible, and we anticipate more creativity in our approach to the marketplace based on his prior experiences. As our (data center) industry becomes even more essential and growth becomes more certain than ever, we believe this addition prepares us to move forward in a successful way!" noted Kevin Ehringer, Chief Executive Officer.

Mitchell will be responsible for the company's sales and marketing initiatives. A Texas native who currently resides in Dallas, Mitchell earned his BBA degree in Finance & Marketing from the University of Texas at Austin, and an MBA degree (Management) from Baylor University.

ABOUT Data Center Systems (DCS)

Founded in 1994, DCS focuses on structured cabling within enterprise and multi-tenant colocation data centers. They work with customers to design, manufacture and install fiber optic connectivity solutions that simplify management of end-to-end connectivity.

Their solution areas include:

Fiber Optic Trunks, Jumpers and Harnesses, Made in the USA ( Dallas, Texas ). Product Specific Patching Solutions (e.g. The DCS Mimic Series) Central and Zone Patching and Cable Management Systems (e.g. DCS Multi-Bay Central Patching Facility )

DCS is registered as an ISO 9001:2015 Standard Company with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the USA.

For more information about Data Center Systems visit www.DataCenterSys.com.

