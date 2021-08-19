Scott Montgomery joins Digital Prism Advisors as Senior Consultant

"I'm thrilled to join such an experienced, dynamic team," Montgomery said. "I've spent years helping newsrooms think through the challenges of being strategic about their content, and the dPrism environment is a perfect place for me to share what I've learned and build on it with a group of pros who really understand what digital transformation is about."

Prior to working at dPrism, Scott was the Editor-in-Chief/Chief Content Officer at Education Week, leading all the teams responsible for news coverage. He was also previously the Managing Editor for Digital News at NPR, where he worked to integrate web and broadcast teams into a cohesive unit.

Scott has over 30 years of experience in the media industry, focusing on digital transformation for the past 15 years. He is passionate about preserving the integrity of independent information as well as the financial health of information providers.

