Scott Poore Named Chief Investment Officer of Kingswood Wealth Advisors

Poore to continue overseeing the rebranded Kingswood Eudaimonia Asset Platform, a TAMP that provides advisors access to strategic and customized portfolios

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood U.S., part of a network of independent wealth management firms that oversees more than $15 billion in client assets globally, today announced that Scott Poore, AIF®, AWMA®, APMA® has been named Chief Investment Officer of Kingswood Wealth Advisors. Poore will oversee the rebranded Kingswood Eudaimonia Asset Platform (KEAP), a TAMP that provides advisors access to dozens of customized and curated portfolios.

Michael Nessim, CEO, President, and Managing Partner of Kingswood U.S., said, "Scott's more than two decades of investment industry experience and tremendous success running his firm's asset management program, including its exceptional TAMP, will be an incredible asset to our leadership team. In this expanded role, he will bring his expertise, insight and unique perspective to the larger Kingswood organization, helping advisors grow their businesses and serve clients with distinction."

An accomplished wealth management veteran

Poore, a 22-year industry veteran, most recently served as the CIO of Eudaimonia Group, delivering strategy and financial planning to the firm's advisors. Before joining Eudaimonia in 2019, he was director of investment services for B. Riley Wealth Management and held similar positions with Wunderlich Securities and Morgan Keegan. Poore holds a B.A. in political science and history from the University of Tennessee and earned his M.B.A. in finance from Christian Brothers University. In addition to an impressive list of industry certifications, he is a member of the Board of Directors of TEN45, Inc. and a past member of the Board of Directors of JDRF of West Tennessee.

"Since partnering with Kingswood this past September, it is evident the firm and its people are committed to providing the investments and services that would help both clients and advisors prosper," said Poore. "By adding our investment platform to Kingswood and leveraging my experience, we hope to elevate the investment management tools available to advisors to a level where the advisor can deepen their relationship with the client."

Expanded asset management solutions for advisors

Eudaimonia Asset Management (EAM) was established in 2016 as the asset management division of Eudaimonia Group. Upon the merger with Kingswood, EAM's services became a shared resource for all Kingswood advisors. EAM's TAMP has been renamed to better reflect the enhanced asset management capabilities of the combined firm. KEAP provides advisors with access to 40 investment portfolios spanning a full range of asset allocations, risk tolerance and time frames to meet the goals of investors of most descriptions.

"After only a few short months, the success of our partnership with Kingswood is evident to all," added John Goodson, Founder and President of Eudaimonia, who now heads Kingswood's Nashville offices. "Kingswood's elite independent advisors now have access to either turnkey professional management through the KEAP offering or expert investment management support and advice from Scott and his team. The firm's elevated investment management capabilities are a win for advisors and their clients and a true differentiator in the highly competitive wealth management space."

About Kingswood U.S. / Kingswood Group

Kingswood U.S., part of the Kingswood Group, is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and a FINRA-licensed broker-dealer, offering comprehensive wealth management and business-building services designed specifically for the independent financial advisor. With our parent company, we represent more than $15 billion in AUM, and support 400 registered individuals. Kingswood has the resources and capital of a very large financial services firm and the personalized touch and feel of a boutique company. Kingswood has earned a reputation as a firm built for advisors by advisors.

