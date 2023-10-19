PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Health Group is excited to announce the appointment of Scott Reese as the Global Head of Experience and Innovation. This new role underscores EHG's commitment to pioneering advancements in the medical marketing and communications sector and cements our position at the forefront of digital healthcare evolution.

Scott Reese Appointed as Global Head of Experience and Innovation at Evolution Health Group

For over two decades, Scott Reese has been synonymous with innovation across the industry. His visionary leadership, proven track record, and passion for change have driven the sector forward, introducing groundbreaking creative solutions and technologies that have set new standards in the entire healthcare and pharmaceutical landscape. His commitment to enhancing the customer experience while simultaneously leveraging cutting-edge technologies has reshaped the landscape of health communication services.

"Scott's rare combination of talents ranging from award winning creative direction to patented advanced analytics technologies combined with his infectious curiosity make him a truly unique asset to the company and to our clients" says Leo Francis, PhD, COO of Evolution Health Group.

"Scott's unparalleled expertise and history of transformative contributions in the field make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team," says Carolyn Vogelesang Harts, Managing Partner at EHG. "His appointment as the Global Head of Experience and Innovation is not only a testament to his formidable reputation but also highlights EHG's unwavering commitment to staying at the cutting edge of the healthcare industry."

As the Global Head of Experience and Innovation, Scott will work across the EHG business units and be responsible for strategizing, developing, and implementing next-generation solutions that elevate customer engagement, bring new, visionary solutions to client partnerships as well as EHG's proprietary engagement platforms, all while strengthening EHG's global industry influence.

"Unlike most other healthcare communications agencies, EHG has woven innovation into the core fabric of the organization," says Scott Reese. "This new role will allow me to help EHG and our clients break boundaries and accelerate new ideas."

About Evolution Health Group, LLC

Evolution Health Group is comprised of Evolution Medical Communications, blulava, Maestro360, and Darwin Academy

Evolution Medical Communications was featured as a top 100 agency in MM&M magazine (2018-2023)

Locations: Pearl River, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Montreal, Canada ; and London, England

Learn how Evolution Health Group can help your brand be more successful. Please contact:

Carolyn Vogelesang Harts

Managing Partner

Evolution Health Group

One Blue Hill Plaza, 8th Floor

Pearl River, NY 10965

[email protected]

www.evolutionhealthgroup.com

www.blulava.com

www.evolutionmedcom.com

SOURCE Evolution Health Group, LLC