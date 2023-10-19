Scott Reese Appointed as Global Head of Experience and Innovation at Evolution Health Group

News provided by

Evolution Health Group, LLC

19 Oct, 2023, 06:05 ET

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Health Group is excited to announce the appointment of Scott Reese as the Global Head of Experience and Innovation. This new role underscores EHG's commitment to pioneering advancements in the medical marketing and communications sector and cements our position at the forefront of digital healthcare evolution.

Continue Reading
Scott Reese Appointed as Global Head of Experience and Innovation at Evolution Health Group
Scott Reese Appointed as Global Head of Experience and Innovation at Evolution Health Group

For over two decades, Scott Reese has been synonymous with innovation across the industry. His visionary leadership, proven track record, and passion for change have driven the sector forward, introducing groundbreaking creative solutions and technologies that have set new standards in the entire healthcare and pharmaceutical landscape. His commitment to enhancing the customer experience while simultaneously leveraging cutting-edge technologies has reshaped the landscape of health communication services.

"Scott's rare combination of talents ranging from award winning creative direction to patented advanced analytics technologies combined with his infectious curiosity make him a truly unique asset to the company and to our clients" says Leo Francis, PhD, COO of Evolution Health Group.

"Scott's unparalleled expertise and history of transformative contributions in the field make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team," says Carolyn Vogelesang Harts, Managing Partner at EHG. "His appointment as the Global Head of Experience and Innovation is not only a testament to his formidable reputation but also highlights EHG's unwavering commitment to staying at the cutting edge of the healthcare industry."

As the Global Head of Experience and Innovation, Scott will work across the EHG business units and be responsible for strategizing, developing, and implementing next-generation solutions that elevate customer engagement, bring new, visionary solutions to client partnerships as well as EHG's proprietary engagement platforms, all while strengthening EHG's global industry influence.

"Unlike most other healthcare communications agencies, EHG has woven innovation into the core fabric of the organization," says Scott Reese. "This new role will allow me to help EHG and our clients break boundaries and accelerate new ideas."

About Evolution Health Group, LLC

  • Evolution Health Group is comprised of Evolution Medical Communications, blulava, Maestro360, and Darwin Academy 
  • Evolution Medical Communications was featured as a top 100 agency in MM&M magazine (2018-2023) 
  • Locations: Pearl River, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Montreal, Canada; and London, England

Learn how Evolution Health Group can help your brand be more successful. Please contact:

Carolyn Vogelesang Harts
Managing Partner
Evolution Health Group
One Blue Hill Plaza, 8th Floor 
Pearl River, NY 10965 
[email protected]
www.evolutionhealthgroup.com
www.blulava.com
www.evolutionmedcom.com

SOURCE Evolution Health Group, LLC

Also from this source

Evolution Health Group Announces Revolutionary Technology Platform to Transform Stakeholder Engagement and Actively Measure Their Impact for Pharmaceutical Enterprises

Evolution Health Group Announces Revolutionary Technology Platform to Transform Stakeholder Engagement and Actively Measure Their Impact for Pharmaceutical Enterprises

Today, Evolution Health Group (EHG), a leading name in medical communications, pharmaceutical strategic marketing, and digital solutions, unveiled...
Todd Courcy, appointed Executive Vice President, Client Integration of Evolution Health Group

Todd Courcy, appointed Executive Vice President, Client Integration of Evolution Health Group

Evolution Health Group (EHG), a full-service, global healthcare communications agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Courcy as...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Advertising

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.