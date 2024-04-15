Scott Reinke Joins Intact as Chief Underwriting Officer, Transactional Surety

PLYMOUTH, Minn., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Reinke joins Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions as Chief Underwriting Officer for its Transactional Surety team. With over 20 years of experience, Scott is well known across the transactional surety market for his expertise, his relationships with partners and customers and consistently delivering results.

John Guglielmo, Head of Surety & Trade Credit for North America said, "Scott's experience, leadership and consistent record of profitability, make him a great addition to the Commercial Surety team. Scott's vision will be a key driver as we enhance Intact's transactional surety capabilities."

Prior to joining Intact, Scott held the position of Senior Vice President of Transactional Surety at Arch Insurance Group where he launched their transactional commercial and small contract business and drove growth in that segment. Before Arch, Scott served as the Director of Transactional Surety at The Hanover Insurance Group.

In his new role, Scott will oversee Surety's commercial transactional book of business and their online surety bond platform.

About Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions

Throughout the United States, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a broad range of specialty insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment, and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. Targeted solutions include group accident and health; commercial and contract surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; inland marine; management liability; ocean marine; technology; trade credit and tuition refund. For further information about U.S. products and services visit: intactspecialty.com.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is a marketing brand for the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC, a member of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $22 billion of total annual premiums. The insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC include Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of New York, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware, a Delaware insurer, OBI America Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, OBI National Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, and The Guarantee Company of North America USA, a Michigan insurer. Each of these insurers maintains its principal place of business at 605 Highway 169 N, Plymouth, MN 55441, except The Guarantee Company of North America USA, which is located at One Towne Square, Southfield, MI 48076. For information about Intact Financial Corporation, visit: intactfc.com.

