Scott Robison, US Army Special Forces Veteran, Joins Spectral Capital Advisory Board to Strengthen Deep Quantum Technology Initiatives

SEATTLE, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN), a leader in quantum innovation and sustainable technology, is proud to announce the appointment of Scott Robison, a distinguished U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and seasoned strategist, to its Advisory Board. With over 22 years of exemplary service in high-stakes military environments and extensive experience in emerging technologies and defense strategies, Robison brings a wealth of expertise to advance Spectral Capital's mission of revolutionizing quantum computing and sustainable solutions.

Robison's proven history of operating in austere environments with limited resources and asymmetric challenges equips him to navigate the complexities of developing and scaling Spectral's groundbreaking technologies. His role on the Advisory Board will focus on strategic innovation, defense technology integration, and guiding the company's efforts in leveraging quantum solutions to address global security and sustainability challenges.

As a founding partner of Kingswood Defense Group and Cadet Holdings, Robison has established himself as a leader in bridging advanced technology with practical deployment strategies for both military and commercial applications. During his distinguished military career, he led the Special Weapons Testing Task Force at Fort Cavazos, managed over 300 major defense acquisition programs, and directed critical counterterrorism and counter-narcotics operations. These accomplishments underscore his ability to lead under pressure and deliver solutions in resource-constrained and rapidly evolving environments.

Robison has also served as an advisor to cutting-edge companies such as PeakNano Systems, Valkyrie AI, Cyberlux, Crius Technologies, and CrowdPoint, where his insights have driven the adoption of disruptive technologies in diverse industries. At Spectral Capital, he will lend his expertise to initiatives such as the Vogon Distributed Quantum Ledger Database (DQLDB) and plasmonic quantum computing, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of innovation across sectors like telecommunications, AI, green cloud computing, and defense.

"Scott's exceptional leadership and deep understanding of emerging technologies are invaluable as we accelerate the development of our Deep Quantum Technology Platform," said Sean Michael Brehm, Chairman of Spectral Capital. "His ability to strategize and execute in challenging environments will strengthen our position as a transformative force in quantum computing and sustainable innovation."

In addition to his professional achievements, Robison is a passionate advocate for veterans and community development. He founded Camp Cowboy, a nonprofit offering equine therapy to veterans, and serves as a youth softball coach with Texas Glory RWB. His commitment to service and mentorship reflects Spectral's values of innovation, resilience, and social impact.

"I am honored to join the Advisory Board of Spectral Capital," said Scott Robison. "Spectral is leading the charge in quantum innovation, and I am excited to contribute my experience in defense strategy, technology integration, and leadership to support its vision of transforming industries and advancing sustainability."

With the addition of Scott Robison to its Advisory Board, Spectral Capital continues to strengthen its leadership team, ensuring the company's success in deploying quantum technologies that shape the future of computing, sustainability, and security.

About Spectral Capital

Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN) is a pioneering quantum technology platform company dedicated to advancing sustainable innovation through quantum computing, plasmonic quantum technologies, and the Vogon Distributed Quantum Ledger Database (DQLDB). With a focus on green data centers, AI, and industry-disrupting quantum solutions, Spectral Capital is at the forefront of building a sustainable and secure quantum-powered future.

