Scott Schuster, CFP®, CPA Named to Forbes' List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Schuster, CFP®, CPA, Managing Partner of Dashboard Wealth Advisors located at 1520 Kensington Road, Suite 107, Oak Brook, Ill 60523 was among the Raymond James independent advisors named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online January, 16, 2020.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years' experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Out of approximately 32,000 advisors nominated by their firms, 4,000 received the award. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating.

Schuster, who joined Raymond James in 2013, has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. The practice, Dashboard Wealth Advisors, serves uniquely successful families nationwide. The team's personalized and holistic approach strives to help their clients gain clarity and control over their financial future through the use of a proprietary Dashboard Planning Process.

"We are elated to be recognized for the third year in a row," said Schuster. "This is a testament to our stellar team and the awesome power of our Dashboard – it's the ultimate tool to provide clarity and transparency into every aspect of the financial lives of the wonderful families we serve."

To reach Scott Schuster or the professionals at Dashboard Wealth Advisors, visit www.dashwa.com or call 630.203.3104.

Securities are offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Dashboard Wealth Advisors is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.

Media Contact: Andrea Longhi, 630.203.3104

SOURCE Dashboard Wealth Advisors

Related Links

http://www.dashwa.com

