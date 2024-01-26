Scott "Scooter" Braun Shares Personal Story of Grandmother's Holocaust Survival For Nonprofit If You Heard What I Heard

"The person behind the camera, she [Siegel] is also a grandchild of Holocaust survivors. She's doing G-d's work," shares Braun. "She is keeping these stories alive. It's really incredible, and I'm just grateful to be part of this."

If You Heard What I Heard focuses on capturing the stories of grandchildren of Holocaust survivors – the last generation to ever hear survivor stories firsthand (3G's) in order to ensure the world will never forget the atrocities of the Holocaust, by creating a modern form of Holocaust education.

Of working with Braun, IYH's Founder and Executive Director Carolyn Siegel shared "Scooter immediately connected with our organization's mission to make sure the world will never forget and the work we're doing to stand up to antisemitism. Having him be a part of If You Heard What I Heard and share his grandmother's story with us is incredibly meaningful. I have no doubt everyone who watches will be moved, not just by Eva's story of survival through the Holocaust, but by Scooter's powerful words and lessons for all of us for today. It's an honor to call Scooter one of our interviewees, a part of our IYH family, and a friend."

Filmed at Braun's office on iPhone by Siegel, she collaborated with seasoned editor Jason Bielski to edit the footage, ensuring the audience would be both captivated and inspired by Braun's words.

On Friday, January 26, 2024, the day before International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the public can get a glimpse into Braun's personal history and relationship with his grandmother by watching his interview exclusively at www.ifyouheardwhatiheard.com .

If you heard what Scott heard, you would never forget.

