Scott "Scooter" Braun Shares Personal Story of Grandmother's Holocaust Survival For Nonprofit If You Heard What I Heard

News provided by

If You Heard What I Heard

26 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-profit If You Heard What I Heard (IYH) is proud to announce the release of Scott "Scooter" Braun's interview as part of its digital story-telling collection to preserve Holocaust memory and make it relatable for today. Braun's interview is one of 47 interviews in total since launching in April 2021 (1 of 7 launching in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day) and shares the personal story of his paternal grandmother, Eva Wohlberg Braun.

"The person behind the camera, she [Siegel] is also a grandchild of Holocaust survivors. She's doing G-d's work," shares Braun. "She is keeping these stories alive. It's really incredible, and I'm just grateful to be part of this."

If You Heard What I Heard focuses on capturing the stories of grandchildren of Holocaust survivors – the last generation to ever hear survivor stories firsthand (3G's) in order to ensure the world will never forget the atrocities of the Holocaust, by creating a modern form of Holocaust education.

Of working with Braun, IYH's Founder and Executive Director Carolyn Siegel shared "Scooter immediately connected with our organization's mission to make sure the world will never forget and the work we're doing to stand up to antisemitism. Having him be a part of If You Heard What I Heard and share his grandmother's story with us is incredibly meaningful. I have no doubt everyone who watches will be moved, not just by Eva's story of survival through the Holocaust, but by Scooter's powerful words and lessons for all of us for today. It's an honor to call Scooter one of our interviewees, a part of our IYH family, and a friend."

Filmed at Braun's office on iPhone by Siegel, she collaborated with seasoned editor Jason Bielski to edit the footage, ensuring the audience would be both captivated and inspired by Braun's words.

On Friday, January 26, 2024, the day before International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the public can get a glimpse into Braun's personal history and relationship with his grandmother by watching his interview exclusively at www.ifyouheardwhatiheard.com.

If you heard what Scott heard, you would never forget.

SOURCE If You Heard What I Heard

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.