Scott Serota Joins Castlight Health as Executive Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT), a leader in healthcare navigation, announced today the addition of Scott Serota, former president and CEO of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA), as an executive advisor. Serota brings decades of health plan experience and is expected to offer critical strategic guidance to Castlight as the company embarks on its next phase of growth.

In his 20 years leading the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Serota supported 36 independent and locally operated Blue Cross Blue Shield companies serving 107 million members, or 1 in 3 Americans, across every zip code in the United States. During his tenure, Serota spearheaded innovative initiatives focused on improving access to high-quality healthcare, most recently launching the Blue High Performance Network. His commitment to improving quality and affordability of care through actionable data resulted in unprecedented collaboration between BCBSA members, including the development of BCBS Axis – a repository of more than 36 million provider records, 2.3 billion procedures, and 700,000 patient reviews.

"We are thrilled to partner closely with Scott, a healthcare visionary and deeply respected leader in our space," said Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer of Castlight Health. "Scott's expertise and decades at the forefront of payer growth and innovation enable him to provide invaluable strategic guidance as we become the preferred navigation partner for leading health plans."

Serota will advise Castlight on product and market strategy as well as help shape and develop new opportunities in the health plan market, a sector in which Castlight is quickly gaining traction.

"Castlight was one of the original pioneers in digital health. It has grown into a market leading navigation platform with a decade of experience in delivering innovation at scale," Serota says. "I am excited to work closely with Maeve to accelerate growth that I believe will benefit the industry as a whole."

About Scott Serota

Scott P. Serota brings decades of high-level experience executing system development and business strategy for major health plans. From 2000 to 2020, he served as president and chief executive officer of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Covering 107 million Americans, the Blue Cross Blue Shield system is the nation's largest health insurer.

Mr. Serota previously served in executive roles with other payers and is a founding member of the National Business Group on Health's Institute on Healthcare Costs and Solutions. He also brings public policy experience as a member of the White House Conference on Aging and the American Health Information Community, a federally chartered commission to advance health IT.

Mr. Serota holds degrees from Purdue University and the Washington University School of Medicine, as well as an honorary doctorate of science from Purdue University.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for people to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. As the leader in healthcare navigation, we provide a world-class digital platform with a team of clinical and benefits experts to help members easily connect and engage with the right programs and care, at the right time. Castlight partners with Fortune 500 companies and health plans to transform employee and member benefits into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience to deliver better health outcomes and maximize returns on healthcare investments.

