Scott Serota to Retire as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association at the end of 2020

CHICAGO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) announced today that Scott Serota will retire as president and chief executive officer at the end of 2020. The BCBSA Board of Directors has begun the process to identify a strong successor and enable a smooth leadership transition. Until that time Serota and BCBSA will continue to focus on the business and policy priorities of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) System, working to ensure that health care is available to everyone and affordable for everyone.

Serota joined BCBSA in 1996 and became president and CEO in 2000.

"I am honored to lead the Association and support the 36 Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies and the 107 million Blue members who count on us to be there when and where they need us," Serota said. "I am eager to continue the important work of improving the health of all Americans—and ensuring a seamless transition to the next leader of the Association."

Over his nearly two decades as president and CEO, Serota has remained a steward of the most-trusted brand in health care and has overseen tremendous change within BCBSA, the BCBS System and national health care at large.

BCBSA Board Chairman Paul Markovich, president and CEO of Blue Shield of California, said, "On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Scott for his extraordinary dedication and contribution to BCBSA over more than 20 years. His long-term commitment and effectiveness are both exceptional and rare in this day and age. He will be missed when he retires at the end of next year, and I'm pleased that we will continue to benefit from his remarkable leadership until then."

Daniel J. Hilferty, CEO of Independence Blue Cross and immediate past chairman of the BCBSA Board, said, "During an incredibly challenging time in our industry, Scott's focus has always been on our members and how BCBSA can improve their health and well-being, across 36 companies and every ZIP code in the country. It was a privilege to work with Scott when I chaired the BCBSA Board. I have been inspired by his strategic leadership in health care reform and his vision for innovative solutions like the Health of America reports that give great insight into the health care challenges facing our members and show what is needed to solve those issues. Scott will be leaving a BCBSA that is stronger than ever, and I am so grateful for the time we have spent working together."

