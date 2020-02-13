Scott Spethman Appointed President of FACTS

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FACTS, a division of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) and broad-based services and technology partner for more than 11,500 schools, today announced the appointment of Scott Spethman as president, effective immediately. Spethman most recently served as chief sales officer for Nelnet Business Solutions, overseeing sales and customer relationships for FACTS in the K-12 market and Nelnet Campus Commerce in higher education.

"Scott is passionate about the mission of private, faith-based education, and is a zealous advocate for our schools and the role they play in the American education system, which makes him the ideal leader for this role," said Tim Tewes, chief executive officer of Nelnet Business Solutions/FACTS.

"Scott brings first-hand knowledge of the industry and a vision for how FACTS can help schools and families reach their educational goals," said DeeAnn Wenger, president of Nelnet Business Solutions. In this new role, Spethman will continue to report to DeeAnn Wenger.

Spethman has 30 years of experience in the education industry. He initially joined Nelnet in 1998 and has spent the past seven years leading the national sales efforts for FACTS and Nelnet Campus Commerce. Spethman holds a bachelor's degree with an emphasis in finance from the University of St. Thomas and a master's degree in leadership from Bellevue University.

"It is an honor to have the opportunity to lead an organization with decades of history and dedication to K-12 education. Our focus on elevating the education experience for students, families, teachers, and school administrators will remain central to our vision," said Spethman. "I'm looking forward to the future of FACTS and continuing to serve each of our partner schools with exceptional customer experiences and innovative technology."

Reflecting on his vision of continued growth for FACTS, Spethman spoke recently to a group of FACTS associates about his goals for the organization. Those priorities include a focus on FACTS' core mission and values; collaborative partnerships with K-12 schools and organizations; connecting schools with professional development and instructional services to boost academic progress; and seeking to make a difference in the lives of the millions of individuals that rely on FACTS every day.

About FACTS

FACTS, a division of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI), is located in Lincoln, Nebraska, and is committed to making educational dreams possible for families and students, as well as enhancing the financial stability and affordability of educational institutions. FACTS serves more than three million students and families at over 11,500 schools, and manages $9 billion in tuition funds annually. FACTS offers a comprehensive suite of services, including tuition management, payment administration and processing, financial needs assessment, online application and enrollment, online payment forms, development and advancement tools, student administration software, and learning management system. FACTS Education Solutions provides meaningful and sustainable professional development services to educators at all grade levels through online courses, custom workshops, and leadership coaching. For more information, visit FACTSmgt.com.

