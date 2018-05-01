Scott Thaler Appointed Chief Marketing Officer of Mattress Firm

Mr. Thaler will lead the strategy and implementation for advancing Mattress Firm's brand marketing, consumer insights and engagement, and retail marketing activations. In his role as CMO, he will be responsible for overseeing the integration of all Mattress Firm communication initiatives and driving the Company's omni-channel marketing approach.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott Thaler to the Mattress Firm family. He brings a well-rounded marketing and business perspective and fresh, bold ideas that will help tell our story and demonstrate the value of a good night's sleep," said Steve Stagner, executive chairman, president and CEO of Mattress Firm. "I first met Scott more than 13 years ago when he worked on the Mattress Firm account. He understands our culture, our industry and our customer, and will play a pivotal role in driving our continued retail transformation across all marketing channels."

Thaler joins Mattress Firm after a 14-year career at Zimmerman Advertising, where he served in multiple leadership roles within the agency, including chief interaction officer, chief digital officer and chief client officer. During this time, he worked with more than 50 accounts and played an integral role on retailer, quick service restaurant and furniture brand accounts, including McDonald's, Party City, Michaels, Ashley Furniture, Papa John's and Mattress Firm.

"I'm excited to officially join the Mattress Firm team. From my first interaction with them as a client to now, I've been inspired by the team, their drive and their mission to deliver the best retail experience possible," said Thaler. "I look forward to building the brand to propel the business forward and providing consumers the best value in the industry as the Company continues to innovate as the mattress retailer of the future."

About Mattress Firm

Founded in 1986, Mattress Firm strives to help customers find the beds they want at the price that fits their budget. Today, Mattress Firm has grown to be America's largest mattress specialty retailer, with more than 3,000 neighborhood stores and a passion for helping people find the right bed. Mattress Firm helps customers' budget stretch further with a broad selection of mattresses and bedding accessories from leading manufacturers and brand names, including Serta, Simmons, Dream Bed, tulo and Sleepy's. In 2016, Mattress Firm was acquired by Steinhoff International Holdings. Committed to serving its communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids, a program of the Ticket to Dream Foundation, hosts six collection drives a year in communities nationwide to ensure that foster children have the resources needed to succeed.

