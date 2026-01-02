Scott Vicknair Injury Lawyers' New Year's Eve Uber Credit Program Helps Southeastern Louisiana Residents Get Home Safely

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Vicknair Injury Lawyers is proud to announce the successful conclusion of its New Year's Eve Uber Credit Giveaway, a community safety initiative that pledged $10,000 in Uber credits to New Orleans residents celebrating the holiday.

The program offered up to $20 per person in Uber credit for rides taken between December 31 at 5 p.m. and January 1 at 10 a.m. within fifty miles of the Caesars Superdome. Throughout the night, credits were quickly claimed as residents took advantage of a safe and reliable way to get home.

"Our goal was simple: help people get home safely on one of the busiest nights of the year," said David Vicknair, founding partner of the firm. "Seeing the community use this program the way it was intended shows just how important initiatives like this are."

The giveaway has become an annual effort by the firm to reduce impaired driving and promote responsible celebrations. By removing the cost barrier for transportation, the program encouraged safer choices and helped keep local roads safer during peak New Year's Eve hours.

"This initiative is about prevention," Vicknair added, "If even one accident was avoided because someone chose a free ride instead of driving, then the impact is real and meaningful."

Scott Vicknair Injury Lawyers extends its thanks to everyone who participated and helped spread the word. The firm remains committed to supporting community safety initiatives that make a measurable difference for Louisiana families.

About Scott Vicknair Injury Lawyers

Scott Vicknair Injury Lawyers is a Louisiana-based personal injury firm committed to providing exceptional legal representation while also investing in the communities it serves. Their experienced team of dedicated attorneys specializes in car accidents, personal injury, and wrongful death cases in New Orleans. With diverse personal and professional backgrounds, they craft legal-winning strategies tailored to each client's specific case and needs. They are committed to providing exceptional legal services, utilizing significant resources, and relentlessly advocating for their clients to achieve the best possible outcomes.

SOURCE Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers