Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers' Third Annual Project Backpack Brings Community Together, Preparing More Than 1,400 Backpacks

NEW ORLEANS, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 25, Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers proudly celebrated another successful Project Backpack, welcoming hundreds of families to Five-O-Fore Golf in New Orleans for a morning dedicated to helping students prepare for the upcoming school year. The firm prepared more than 1,400 backpacks filled with school supplies for the initiative, helping ensure local students had the tools they needed to start the school year prepared and ready to learn.

The annual event brought the community together for more than just school supplies. Families enjoyed free snowballs from Casey's Snowballs, complimentary haircuts provided by the Sharp Start Foundation, information and resources from The NET Charter High School, giveaways from Q93.3, and prizes from Scott Vicknair throughout the morning. Together, these community partners helped create a fun, welcoming atmosphere while connecting local families with valuable resources ahead of the new school year.

"Every year, this event reminds us why we do what we do," said David Vicknair, founding partner of the firm. "I had multiple people look me straight in the eye and thank us, telling me what a blessing this event was for their families. Hearing those stories means more than I can put into words. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who came out, volunteered, and helped make this event possible."

Now in its third year, Project Backpack has become one of the firm's signature community initiatives, reflecting its ongoing commitment to supporting local students, teachers, and families throughout Southeast Louisiana.

"This event would not have been possible without our incredible community partners," said Vicknair. "We are grateful to Casey's Snowballs, the Sharp Start Foundation, The NET Charter High School, Q93.3, Five O Fore Golf, and every volunteer who helped make this day so special. It truly takes a community working together to make an impact like this."

About Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers

Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers is a New Orleans-based personal injury firm committed to providing exceptional legal representation while also investing in the communities it serves. Their experienced team of attorneys specializes in car accidents, personal injury, and wrongful death cases in New Orleans. With diverse personal and professional backgrounds, they craft legal-winning strategies tailored to each client's specific case and needs.

SOURCE Scott Vicknair Personal Injury Lawyers