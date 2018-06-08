Scott W. Doyle Joins Greenberg Traurig's Global Intellectual Property & Technology Practice

Doyle, who formerly served as Chair of the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice at Fried Frank and Co-Managing Partner of the Washington D.C. office and head of the IP Litigation Group at Shearman and Sterling, focuses primarily on patent and intellectual property infringement actions in the federal courts and Section 337 actions at the ITC - where he once worked in the General Counsel's office. While at the ITC, Doyle worked on two of the largest patent cases in ITC history. Once in private practice, Doyle has led scores of high profile cases in federal courts and in Section 337 investigations at the ITC, including recently having two district court victories affirmed on appeal by the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. An aggressive and focused litigator, he recently obtained dismissals in the early phases of three patent cases. He also has vast experience in arbitrations and mediations involving patent and intellectual property issues.

"At this critical time for so many companies in defending their key intellectual property assets in front of the ITC, we were fortunate to find a world class practitioner to lead our efforts and take us to a higher level in the area," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig's Executive Chairman. "Scott brings a combination of legal talent, leadership skills and business savvy so rare in the field, and we are pleased to welcome him to lead and build the team."

"I am very pleased to join a firm of the caliber of Greenberg Traurig to significantly expand my practice representing clients located around the world as part of a global legal services platform," Doyle said. "In particular, I am looking forward to collaborating with the firm's many distinguished attorneys to enhance the firm's patent and intellectual property litigation capabilities and to provide clients with exemplary service."

A trained electrical engineer and registered patent attorney, Doyle has litigated cases involving a wide range of technologies including telecommunications, Internet, digital cameras, computer hardware and software, automotive, photolithography machines, chemical compositions, medical devices, semiconductor, and biotechnology.

"Scott is a very well-respected patent and ITC trial lawyer who previously served as chair of several high profile IP groups," said Scott J. Bornstein, Co-Chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Intellectual Property & Technology Practice and Co-Chair of the firm's Global Patent Litigation Group. "We are thrilled that Scott has agreed to lead our firm's important and rapidly growing ITC group."

Doyle has also developed deep experience in Inter-Partes Review at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) and other Patent and Trademark Office patent review proceedings. IAM1000, Benchmark Litigation, and several other legal directories, have named Doyle one of the leading individuals in Intellectual Property.

In addition, Doyle has worked on a range of technology-related transactions both as in-house and outside counsel including buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, investments, patent portfolio sales, joint ventures, and many forms of technology agreements.

Doyle received an LLM with a focus on intellectual property law, with highest honors, from The George Washington University Law School; an MBA from Georgetown University, earning beta gamma sigma distinction and membership; a JD from George Mason University School of Law; an MSEE from The George Washington University; and a BSEE from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

About Greenberg Traurig:

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and is among the Top 20 on the 2017 Am Law Global 100. Web: www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.



CONTACT: Lourdes, Brezo Martinez, 1-212-801-2131, martinezl@gtlaw.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scott-w-doyle-joins-greenberg-traurigs-global-intellectual-property--technology-practice-300662368.html

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig

Related Links

http://www.gtlaw.com

