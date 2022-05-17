Scott W. Segler is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HARRISBURG, Ill., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott W. Segler is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Exceptional Business Owner in the Specialty Flooring Industry and in acknowledgment of his work at Segler Concrete Service.

Mr. Scott W. Segler has served his local community in Southern Illinois for over four decades. He offers interior and exterior concrete pouring and finishing work for various projects. Mr. Segler has worked on basements, sidewalks, decorative concrete, walls, and flatwork.

Scott W. Segler

While he was in high school, Mr. Segler gained a love for building, and soon after, he moved from Northern Illinois to Southern Illinois to begin his career. He began to work as a Contractor and Member of the Plasterers & Cement Masons Local Union 143. Mr. Segler enjoys hands-on work and loves to work with community members to transform houses and commercial real estate. Today, he is the Owner of Segler Concrete Services, located at 109 W Poplar St. in Harrisburg, IL.

In addition to his work at his company, Mr. Segler has provided pro bono services, mainly for clients with disabilities. This is one of his favorite parts of his career, and he plans to continue his volunteer work in the future.

Mr. Segler attributes his success to his employees, saying that he would not be where he is today without their dedication to the business. He has been recognized for his achievements by Marquis Who's Who.

In his free time, Mr. Segler enjoys spending time with his wife, Tammy, three children, and seven grandchildren. He hopes to leave Segler Concrete Services to his children someday to pass on his legacy.

