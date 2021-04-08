Scott Walton of Walton Financial Again Named One of Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walton Financial, a financial planning company in Birmingham, AL, today announced that its founder, Scott Walton, has been named to Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2021. The list was published on Forbes.com , and a condensed listing is available in the current issue of the magazine.

In addition to a highly coveted spot on this year's list, Walton boasts nearly three decades of experience and several FINRA security registrations.

Scott Walton

Walton began developing his skills in asset allocation, modern portfolio theory, and institutional money management as an account executive at Dean Witter Reynolds in New York. From there, he went on to become associate vice president of investments at Prudential Securities. There, his appreciation for the financial services industry's role in estate planning and retirement planning deepened. In 1999, Walton founded his own firm with the hope of helping people plan for every phase of life.

Commonwealth Financial Network®, the nation's largest privately held Registered Investment Adviser–broker/dealer, provides the infrastructure and support for Walton's thriving practice. Walton has been named a President's Club Advisor for the last five years, a distinction earned by only thirteen percent of CFN advisors. In addition, J.D. Power has ranked Commonwealth highest in Independent Advisor Satisfaction among financial investment firms, six times in a row.*

Outside the office, Walton continues to work on behalf of his community and region. After overseeing the restoration and LEED certification process of Walton Financial's headquarters in the historic Rosedale neighborhood of Homewood, Alabama, Walton founded the Green Resource Center for Alabama, a 501(c)(3) organization that promotes social, economic and environmentally sustainable practices. Between 2008 and 2012, the Center was honored with several humanitarian awards and received multiple support grants. Walton has also shared his expertise with a number of local organizations, including Birmingham Business Alliance, Leadership Birmingham, Birmingham Botanical Gardens, and the Birmingham chapter of the Entrepreneurs' Organization, among others.

Blake Jones, Senior Regional Director for Virtus Investment Partners said, "We congratulate Scott on being selected as one of the 2021 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors.

The opening line of the Methodology section of the Forbes article states the following, 'Here's what our research has found: the very best advisors are laser focused on having a positive impact on their clients' lives, they want to add meaning, help them live better lives.'

I could not agree more. Your selection to the list is a testament to the positive impact you have on the well-being of your clients and their families."

Upon news of the award, Walton said, "We're so proud to be back on the Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for Alabama. It's a significant accomplishment for which we're always incredibly grateful. The award serves as an affirmation to the unique and special culture we and our clients share together. It's a vote for the value of a local, small business offering tailored, personal counsel and advice, especially during such a critical time when planning is needed most! The award reminds all of us at Walton Financial of the importance of humble service and honorable responsibility of helping others. Thanks to Forbes and Shook for their dedication and commitment to quality and education in our industry. Many benefit publicly and privately from their work."

About Walton Financial

Walton Financial has been providing individuals, families and organizations with financial guidance since 1999. Located in Birmingham, AL, the firm prides itself on crafting strategies to meet each client's unique needs and goals. From personal financial, investment and retirement plan design, to insurance counseling and institutional benefit management for small business, the team offers specialized expertise in many areas. Securities and advisory services are offered through Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA, SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser. For more information, please visit waltonfin.com or call 205-871-0154. The practice may be found at 2564 18th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35209.

The 2021 ranking of the Forbes' Best–in–State Wealth Advisors1 list was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in–person and telephone due–diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively and on a ranking algorithm that includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, and quantitative criteria (including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms). Overall, approximately 32,725 advisors were considered, and 5,000 (approximately 15.3 percent of candidates) were recognized. The full methodology2 that Forbes developed in partnership with SHOOK Research is available at www.forbes.com.

1This recognition and the due–diligence process conducted are not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Your experience may vary. Winners are organized and ranked by state. Some states may have more advisors than others. You are encouraged to conduct your own research to determine if the advisor is right for you.

2Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. SHOOK does not receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

For additional information, contact:

Chuck Morris

Morris Creative Group

865-637-9869

[email protected]

SOURCE Walton Financial

Related Links

http://www.waltonfin.com

