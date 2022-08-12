Scott Walton of Walton Financial Again Named One of Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walton Financial, a financial planning company in Birmingham, AL, announced that its founder, Scott Walton, has been named to Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2022. The list was published on Forbes.com.

According to Forbes, the list highlights advisors that have a proven record of guiding their clients through volatile markets. List makers are determined based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced, and assets under management.

Scott Walton of Walton Financial

Walton began developing his skills in asset allocation, modern portfolio theory, and institutional money management as an Account Executive at Dean Witter Reynolds in New York. He then went on to become Associate Vice President of Investments at Prudential Securities. There, his appreciation for the financial services industry's role in estate planning and retirement planning deepened. In 1999, Walton founded his own firm with the desire to help people plan for every phase of life.

Commonwealth Financial Network®, the nation's largest privately held Registered Investment Adviser–broker/dealer, provides the infrastructure and support for Walton's thriving practice. Walton has been named a President's Club Advisor for the last six years, a distinction earned by only thirteen percent of CFN advisors. In addition, J.D. Power has ranked Commonwealth highest in its 2022 U.S. Independent Financial Advisor Satisfaction Study.

Outside the office, Walton continues to work on behalf of his community and region. After overseeing the restoration and LEED certification process of Walton Financial's headquarters in the historic Rosedale neighborhood of Homewood, Alabama, Walton founded the Green Resource Center for Alabama, a 501(c)(3) organization that promotes social, economic and environmentally sustainable practices. Between 2008 and 2012, the Center was honored with several humanitarian awards and received multiple support grants. Walton has also shared his expertise with several local organizations, including Birmingham Business Alliance, Leadership Birmingham, Birmingham Botanical Gardens, and the Birmingham chapter of the Entrepreneurs' Organization, among others.

Upon news of the award, Walton said, "On behalf of our team and the generations of families and the small businesses and their company families that we serve, thanks for the privilege of receiving our third Best In State Wealth Advisors Award. As I approach my 30th year in the industry, it's incredibly special to have dedicated a career to serving our clients, their life plans, and their financial plans. We're also grateful for the educational work Forbes and Shook Research do for our industry and for the public at large. A genuine thank you."

About Walton Financial

Walton Financial has been providing individuals, families, and organizations with financial guidance since 1999. Located in Birmingham, AL, the firm prides itself on crafting strategies to meet each client's unique needs and goals. From personal financial, investment and retirement plan design, to insurance counseling and institutional benefit management for small business, the team offers specialized expertise in many areas. Securities and advisory services are offered through Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA, SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser. For more information, please visit waltonfin.com or call 205-871-0154. The practice may be found at 2564 18th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35209.

The 2022 ranking of the Forbes' Best–in–State Wealth Advisors1 list was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in–person and telephone due–diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively and on a ranking algorithm that includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, and quantitative criteria (including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms). Overall, approximately 32,725 advisors were considered, and 5,000 (approximately 15.3 percent of candidates) were recognized. The full methodology2 that Forbes developed in partnership with SHOOK Research is available at Forbes.com.

1This recognition and the due–diligence process conducted are not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Your experience may vary. Winners are organized and ranked by state. Some states may have more advisors than others. You are encouraged to conduct your own research to determine if the advisor is right for you.

2Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. SHOOK does not receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

