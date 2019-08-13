Scott Walton of Walton Financial Named One of Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walton Financial, a financial planning company in Birmingham, AL, today announces that its founder, Scott Walton, has been named to Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2019. The list was published on Forbes.com, and a condensed listing is available in the current issue of the magazine.

Scott Walton, founder of the Birmingham-based financial planning company Walton Financial, has been named to Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2019. In addition to a highly coveted spot on this year's list, Walton boasts nearly three decades of experience and several FINRA security registrations.

Walton began developing his skills in asset allocation, modern portfolio theory, and institutional money management as an account executive at Dean Witter Reynolds in New York. From there, he went on to become associate vice president of investments at Prudential Securities. There, his appreciation for the financial services industry's role in estate planning and retirement planning deepened. In 1999, Walton founded his own firm with the hope of helping people plan for every phase of life. Today, Walton boasts nearly three decades of experience and several FINRA security registrations.

Commonwealth Financial Network®, the nation's largest privately held Registered Investment Adviser–broker/dealer, provides the infrastructure and support for Walton's thriving practice. Walton has been named a President's Club Advisor for the last four years, a distinction earned by only thirteen percent of CFN advisors. In addition, J.D. Power has ranked Commonwealth highest in Independent Advisor Satisfaction among financial investment firms, six times in a row.*

"Congratulations to Scott on this well-deserved recognition by Forbes," said Wayne Bloom, CEO of Commonwealth Financial. "It is wonderful to see a client-centric, independent advisor who is devoted to providing expert financial planning represented on this list. We appreciate the value Scott brings to our industry and our community."

Outside the office, Walton continues to work on behalf of his community and region. After overseeing the restoration and LEED certification process of Walton Financial's headquarters in the historic Rosedale neighborhood of Homewood, Alabama, Walton founded the Green Resource Center for Alabama, a 501(c)(3) organization that promotes social, economic and environmentally sustainable practices. Between 2008-2012, the Center was honored with several humanitarian awards and received multiple support grants. Walton has also shared his expertise with a number of local organizations, including Birmingham Business Alliance, Leadership Birmingham, Birmingham Botanical Gardens, and the Birmingham chapter of the Entrepreneurs' Organization, among others.

"We are so proud to be acknowledged by Forbes for the work we do in service of our friends and clients," Walton said. "In an era of constant change in the world and an industry that desperately needs servant leaders, this means a great deal to me personally and to our team. We've often been recognized for our charitable work in the community, but to be recognized for our life's work is a career highlight. We'll use this moment to celebrate what we do well and to renew our commitment to the individuals and companies we serve."

Developed by SHOOK Research, the 2019 ranking of the Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors1 list is based on in-person and telephone due-diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively and on a ranking algorithm that includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, and quantitative criteria (including assets under management and revenue generated by their firms). In total, 30,000 advisors were considered and 3,500 (11.6 percent of candidates) were recognized. The full methodology2 Forbes developed in partnership with SHOOK Research is available here.

About Walton Financial

Walton Financial has been providing individuals, families and organizations with financial guidance since 1999. Located in Birmingham, AL, the firm prides itself on crafting strategies to meet each client's unique needs and goals. From personal financial, investment and retirement plan design, to insurance counseling and institutional benefit management for small business, the team offers specialized expertise in many areas. Securities and advisory services are offered through Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA, SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser. For more information, please visit waltonfin.com or call 205-871-0154. The practice may be found at 2564 18th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35209.

1This recognition and the due-diligence process conducted are not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Your experience may vary. Winners are organized and ranked by state. Some states may have more advisors than others. You are encouraged to conduct your own research to determine if the advisor is right for you.

2Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. SHOOK does not receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

* Commonwealth received the highest score in the independent advisor segment of the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, and 2019 Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies of customers' satisfaction among financial advisors. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

For additional information, contact:

Chuck Morris

Morris Creative Group

865-637-9869

cjmorris@morriscreative.com

SOURCE Walton Financial

Related Links

http://www.waltonfin.com

