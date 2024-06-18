Scott Weisberg Joins Peter Lehrer's PML as Chief Operating Officer

Weisberg joins PML with more than 20 years of industry experience. He began his career with PCL Construction before joining Lendlease in 2006, where he worked as Senior Vice President and Operations Director, overseeing long-term strategic planning and daily operational management with a diverse array of clients. Weisberg's project portfolio has surpassed one billion dollars, including two of the largest complexes in the city, the 75-acre urban development at Riverside South on the Upper West Side and the two million square foot City Point complex in Downtown Brooklyn for Extell Development and The Brodsky Organization.

With construction experience spanning more than five decades, Peter Lehrer launched PML LLC in 2023. This is the latest venture in a long line of successful firms started by Lehrer, which began with the co-founding of Lehrer McGovern, Inc. in 1979. Lehrer McGovern, which later became Lendlease, managed historic initiatives, including the Statue of Liberty restoration, the renovation of Ellis Island, the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, Canary Wharf in London, Disneyland Paris, and hundreds of other successful projects throughout the United States. He later founded Lehrer LLC and guided its merger into Lehrer Cumming.

PML LLC arrives as the New York City Building Congress reports that construction spending across the city increased by $13B in 2023, with expectations of continued growth in the years ahead. As construction booms in the city and globally, PML represents a unique solution, boasting decades of industry-best experience to address the increasing complexity of development in 2024.

Currently, the firm is consulting on critical, high-profile projects, including the New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport, the Port Authority Midtown Bus Terminal, various other projects at Columbia University and Barnard College, and the reconstruction of the Flatiron Building into high-end condominiums. Among PML's other significant residential priorities is the new supertall mixed-use project at 41 West 57th Street.

"Joining forces with someone as respected as Peter is an extraordinary privilege," remarked Scott Weisberg. "His footprint across New York City and around the world speaks for itself, and I'm thrilled to write this next chapter alongside him. As new projects continue to evolve in the city, I'm excited to be at the forefront of these opportunities at PML."

"Having the right person by my side is crucial to PML's vision for the future of major developments," said Peter Lehrer, CEO. "Scott's expertise, integrity, and tireless commitment to advancing work for our clients will be instrumental in guiding our team's growth for years to come."

About PML LLC

PML is an owner's advisory firm founded by Peter Lehrer, an internationally recognized leader in managing large-scale, complex construction projects. We offer unparalleled industry expertise, guiding clients through the design and construction of major projects and adding value by finding ingenious solutions often not obvious to others. Our experience encompasses a wide range of sectors, including commercial, residential, educational, hospitality, healthcare, cultural, and airports and infrastructure.

