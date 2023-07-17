Scott West of HFA Architecture + Engineering Receives ASHRAE Distinguished Service Award

HFA Commissioning + Energy Team Lead receives nod for years of service focused on energy-efficiency and decarbonization in HVAC, building performance and related fields

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASHRAE has saluted Scott West, Commissioning + Energy Team Lead for HFA Architecture & Engineering, with a Distinguished Service Award.

The Fort Worth-based mechanical engineer received the nod at the professional society's 2023 annual conference in Tampa, along with 26 other volunteers hailing from companies and institutions such as Siemens, Trane Technologies, Johnson Controls International, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

As noted by ASHRAE, the Distinguished Service Award salutes members "who have served the Society faithfully and with distinction and who have given freely of their time and talent in chapter, regional and Society activities."

West has volunteered at the local and society level for more than 12 years. He was president of ASHRAE's Fort Worth chapter, which boasts more than 300 active members, during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The HFA engineer has been active on committees charged with developing standards for high-performance buildings/green construction as well as energy simulation-aided design, modeling, and performance measurement/verification. He also sits on technical committees related to building energy performance and smart building systems.

"I have found it greatly rewarding to promote a healthy and sustainable built environment for all by volunteering alongside my ASHRAE colleagues," West said. "I'm honored to receive this recognition, and I look forward to future collaborations that advance comfort, safety, energy-efficiency and decarbonization in the industry."

At HFA Architecture & Engineering, West (P.E., PMP, LEED AP BD+C, ASHRAE BCXP, BEAP & BEMP) serves as an energy-efficiency specialist, design lead and project manager. He brings more than 17 years of experience involving a wide array of building types and HVAC and renewable-energy systems. In addition to energy modeling, his work includes assisting convenience and other retailers with financial, regulatory, technical and engineering questions related to EV charging infrastructure (Webinar: The Road Ahead for EV Fast Charging ).

West holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Arkansas.

About HFA Architecture + Engineering: HFA is a nationwide architecture and engineering firm with offices in Bentonville, AR, Fort Worth, TX, Franklin, MA, and Mexico City. With over 30 years of experience, HFA has become a trusted partner for a diverse range of clients, providing comprehensive services that combine design innovation and project delivery excellence. The studio's portfolio includes commercial projects in retail, industrial, mixed-use/office, restaurants, hospitality and entertainment spaces. To learn more about HFA and their work, visit https://www.hfa-ae.com/

