Scott Wiley departing CoreNet Global, Jeri Ballard named as Interim CEO

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreNet Global, the leading association for corporate real estate professionals, today announced that Scott Wiley will step down as Chief Executive Officer, effective 2 January 2026. The Board of Directors thanks Scott for his service and leadership during a period of meaningful evolution for the association.

To ensure continuity and a firm commitment to delivering on its strategy, the Board has appointed Jeri Ballard as Interim CEO, effective 15 December. Ballard brings a wealth of experience in corporate real estate and is a former board member of the CoreNet Board of Directors, serving on numerous committees and leading key association initiatives throughout her tenure. She was most recently the EVP Real Estate, Business Operations Centers & Corporate Travel for Shell plc. She was responsible for leading teams that delivered real estate and facilities management services to Shell businesses around the world.

Ballard will work closely with the Board and staff to maintain momentum across CoreNet Global's new vision incorporating strategic programs, refreshed events, and renewed chapter and member engagement while a global search for the next CEO is conducted.

"We appreciate Scott Wiley's contributions and wish him well in his next chapter," said David Chang, MCR, CoreNet Global Board Chair. "CoreNet Global is thrilled to have someone of Jeri Ballard's caliber as our Interim CEO to lead CoreNet Global during this transition. Jeri brings expertise in corporate real estate, as well as serving as a long-standing volunteer with selfless commitment to CoreNet. We are confident that these skills will allow her to continue to advance CoreNet Global's progress on its new strategic priorities for its members."

CoreNet Global remains highly focused and committed to delivering value to members and advancing the corporate real estate profession worldwide.

About CoreNet Global

CoreNet Global is the leading association for corporate real estate professionals, representing nearly 10,000 members in 50 countries worldwide. The organization provides education, networking, and research to support industry professionals in navigating workplace and business challenges. For more information, please visit corenetglobal.org.

SOURCE CoreNet Global