Scott Wilmoth Joins Autumn Lane as Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer

HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autumn Lane Advisors is pleased to announce that Scott Wilmoth has joined as Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer. Scott's extensive knowledge of the financial markets and investments further elevates the depth of the Autumn Lane investment team. As Co-CIO, Scott will serve on the Investment Committee of Autumn Lane Advisors and help oversee both public and private investment portfolios.

Scott joins Autumn Lane after successful careers with Citadel, where he worked as a portfolio manager and senior analyst, and Simmons & Co., where he was a vice president of equity research. Scott earned both his BA of Accounting and MS of Finance from the Mays Business School at Texas A&M University.

About Autumn Lane Advisors

Autumn Lane Advisors is a boutique wealth management firm that helps clients coordinate and manage their wealth with the objectivity, expertise and client experience associated with a family office. Serving as a fiduciary, we work exclusively for our clients.

