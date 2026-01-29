SCOTT WOODWARD NAMED 2025 DISTINGUISHED ALUMNUS

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Woodward, CEO & Chief Creative Officer of SEW Branded, has been named the recipient of Saint Leo University's 2025 Distinguished Alumnus/a Award. The award will be presented during the university's Alumni Weekend, held March 6–8, 2026.

Photo: Marc Tousignant

Woodward began his professional career in the marketing training program at Chevron, in its mid-Atlantic regional office. He later joined Bausch & Lomb as an international market analyst eventually becoming part of its Eyewear Division for the Ray-Ban brand as its first global director of image marketing, with initiatives that included the award-winning Men-in-Black featuring Ray-Ban integration and retail store for its Atlanta 1996 Olympic sponsorship. He later joined Calvin Klein as its Global Vice President of Retail Marketing & Public Relations and served as Movado Group's first Global Chief Marketing Officer, overseeing the firm's luxury watch portfolio that included Movado, Concord, Piaget, Corum, ESQ, Coach and Tommy Hilfiger. His final corporate role was for Omnicom's Arnell Group before founding SEW Branded. He serves as a Board Advisor to brands and as an adjunct professor at The New School, Parsons School of Design.

His professional awards include the Clio, Summit International, Internet Advertising Competition, Hetrick Martin's Emery and Luisa Diaz Foundation's Kindness Is Cool for career work, most notably in the social impact space with anti-bullying and youth empowerment campaigns for Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation and One Direction. Woodward has been profiled by Forbes, USA Today and appeared on television as a branding authority. Marquis Who's Who recognized him as an inductee in 2024.

Woodward's academic background laid the foundation for his marketing career. He earned a Bachelor of Arts, Magna cum laude in 1986 from Saint Leo College, serving as president of the American Marketing Association, senior class vice president and Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, Delta Sigma Lambda honor society and Dean's List inductee as well as recipient of the senior superlative, Most Likely to Succeed. He completed a Master of Business Administration at Loyola University New Orleans in 1987, simultaneously completing coursework at Villanova University.

Woodward shared, "I am honored to receive the Distinguished Alumnus Award from my undergraduate alma mater, Saint Leo University, as it informed my marketing and creative career with its mission, values and identity rooted in excellence, personal development, respect, integrity and responsible stewardship."

"Scott Woodward exemplifies Saint Leo University's core values through a career defined by leadership, service, and purpose. His lifelong commitment to service and the common good reflects the Benedictine tradition at the heart of a Saint Leo mission-driven education," said Dr. Stephen Kubasek, Vice President of University Advancement.

ABOUT SEW BRANDED

SEW BRANDED is a New York based brand image and marketing consultancy that creates innovative branded content via a 360-degree holistic approach to brand building. World-class brand design teams develop traditional and non-traditional experiential platforms that are adapted for multiple mediums to position new brands and re-align existing brands. The consultancy's expertise lies in luxury, lifestyle, fashion, and aspirational branding for an eclectic client roster across a diverse portfolio of categories. Scott Woodward is its Founder, CEO & Chief Creative Officer. Learn more at sewbranded.com

ABOUT SAINT LEO UNIVERSITY

Saint Leo University is a Catholic Benedictine university dedicated to helping learners of all backgrounds and ages gain the competence and courage to be more. Offering more than 55 degree programs to more than 13,000 students each year, the nonprofit university is known for providing a values-based education in the liberal arts tradition and a community of belonging for those who seek a greater purpose in life. Saint Leo is regionally accredited and offers a campus in the Tampa Bay area of Florida, regional education centers, and several online programs. The university is home to more than 106,000 alumni. Learn more at saintleo.edu.

ABOUT THE DISTINGUISHED ALUMNUS/A AWARD

The Distinguished Alumnus/a Award is the highest award granted by the Saint Leo University Alumni Association and recognizes alumni who have achieved remarkable goals in his or her personal or professional life. Examples of such are: noteworthy success in building a business, appointment to a high-level position within a government or private industry, earning a position on an Olympic team and earning esteem and praise within his or her local community for a consistent pattern of selfless work or high-level achievement.

