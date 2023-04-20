SCOTTIE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES 20,000 METRE DRILL PROGRAM AND FINAL RESULTS FROM 2022 INCLUDING 5.28 G/T GOLD OVER 4.50 METRES IN NEW ZONE IN STOCKWORK AREA

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Scottie Resources Corp. ("Scottie" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE:SR8) is pleased to announce a 20,000 metre drill program on the Company's flagship asset, the Scottie Gold Mine Project, located in BC's Golden Triangle. The drill program is planned to commence in late June and continue into the fall using three diamond drill rigs. Approximately 17,000 metres will focus on expansion of the Blueberry Contact Zone, with the remaining metres allocated to additional advanced targets in the area. In addition to the drilling, extensive geophysical work will be carried out to delineate new targets in the area. The Company is also pleased to report assays from the Stockwork area located 1.3 kilometres northwest of the Blueberry Contact Zone, including a high-grade intercept in a new zone grading 5.28 g/t gold over 4.50 metres, in a broader zone of low-grade mineralization. The Blueberry Contact Zone is located 2 kilometres north-northeast of the 100% owned past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC along the Granduc Road.

Figure 1: Recently revised gold grade contour model depicting the distribution of mineralization based on the drilling to date (including all of the 2022 data) along the Blueberry Contact Zone, and the location of pierce points through the geological model. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.) Figure 2: Overview plan view map of the Stockwork area, illustrating the 2022 drill intercepts, spatial relation to the Blueberry and Bend mineralization, IP anomalies, and gold-in-soil anomalies. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.)

Highlights

20,000 metre diamond drill program planned on the Scottie Gold Mine Project

Focus on expansion of the Blueberry Contact Zone



Testing an additional 600 metres of strike length (currently 1,550 metres )

of strike length (currently )

Exploration targets at C / D Zones, Stockwork area, Scottie Gold Mine

Ground-based horizontal loop survey (HLEM) planned to test for additional sulphide-rich cross-structures in the andesite and siltstone units that comprise the Blueberry Contact Zone

Drilling covered HLEM targets in 2022 generated intercepts of up to 7.10 g/t gold over 6.09 metres

over Stockwork area drill hole SR22-203 returned 5.28 g/t gold over a core length of 4.50 metres in a new zone

Area is adjacent to the projected northern extension of the Blueberry Contact Zone that is off-set by an E-W fault



Occurs within a large relatively untested gold-in-soil anomaly



All 2022 holes intercepted anomalous gold mineralization throughout the entire hole length, including 245 metres of 0.35 g/t gold in SR22-203

in SR22-203

Potential new deposit type on the property.

"We are excited to be ramping up for another robust exploration program on the expanding Blueberry Contact Zone," comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke. "Due to the continued success we've had on the target, this marks the 5th consecutive year of increasingly larger programs that we've been able to advance the project with. Blueberry continues to develop as a steeply dipping high-grade orebody with substantial widths, that outcrops along a road. The 20,000 metres in 2023 will ensure that we better understand the potential scale of this exceptional system."

2023 Drill Program Overview

The drill program will commence in late-June (snow melt dependant) with three skid-based diamond drills targeting the Blueberry Contact Zone zones for expansion. Three primary areas of expansion focus are: (1) Extension at depth from 2022 drill intercepts, (2) areas in between widely spaced holes, (3) the 600 metre southern continuation of the contact from the southernmost 2022 drilling to the property border with Newcrest Mining. In early August one of the drills will transition to fly-drills and test targets around the Scottie Gold Mine, as well as other sites requiring helicopter access.

Blueberry Drilling

After making the Blueberry Contact Zone discovery in 2019 the geology team at Scottie developed a new geological model which transformed the Blueberry target from a single vein to a property scale structural feature. This model which was tested throughout the 2021/2022 field seasons has helped define the architecture of the system, which links several widely spaced high-quality targets along a common structure. Testing during 2022 doubled the existing strike length of the system, extending the zone to 1,550 metres and to a maximum depth of 400 metres. Combining multiple geophysical data sets, extensive mapping and surficial sample data has allowed the team to extrapolate the structure beneath the historic lakebed, in order to generate high-confidence drill targets – many of which were successful. Fieldwork during 2022 generated additional targets using similar parameters that will be further tested during 2023.

2023 Exploration Fieldwork

In addition to drilling, the Company will be carrying out an extensive greenfield exploration program on the Cambria Project as well as work on recently staked claims surrounding the Georgia Project. Located between Ascot's Premier Project and their Red Mountain deposit, the Cambria Project hosts multiple small past-producing high-grade silver-rich polymetallic mines. The Georgia Project hosts the high-grade quartz vein Georgia River Mine, the grades of which were confirmed by recent drilling, e.g., 2020 drillhole GE20023 – 69.1 g/t gold and 35.5 g/t silver over 4.14 metres, from 66.3 to 70.44 metres.

About the Blueberry Contact Zone

The Blueberry Zone is located just 2 kilometres northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received from 2020 - 2023, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this splay is in fact a major N-S mineralized structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. The zone is steeply dipping, and there is no current restraint on its potential depth; the mineralization at the adjacent Scottie Gold Mine has a vertical extent greater than 450 metres. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 kilometres north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Project, which is fully financed for construction (Dec 12, 2022). Newcrest's Brucejack Mine is located 25 kilometres to the north.

Stockwork Area Results

The Stockwork area is situated approximately 1.3 kilometres northwest of the Blueberry Contact Zone. Originally, the area was a target for the easterly extension of the high-grade Bend vein which historic mapping, geophysics, and soil sampling were designed around. The discovery of the Blueberry Contact Zone caused renewed interest in the area, due to the projected offset of the contact due to the north bounding 'Mill' fault (see Figure 2). On the northside of the fault the contact is complicated by the emplacement of a dioritic intrusion (interpreted to be part of the Texas Creek Plutonic Suite) between the andesite and siltstone units.

VP Exploration, Dr. Thomas Mumford: "The drilling from 2021 and 2022 in the Stockwork area has shown it to be a promising porphyry style target – a new style of deposit for us to test on the project. We are still in the early days of understanding the nature of the mineralization and its relationship to the higher-grade Scottie Mine and Blueberry deposits and will further drill test the target this summer in order to vector towards a potential higher-grade source. The newly discovered high-grade gold vein will also be a prime target for expansion."

Table 1: Selected 2021 - 2022 drill results from the Stockwork area.

Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) SR22-203

3 248 (EOH) 245.00 0.35 including 45.5 59 13.50 2.29 including 47 53 4.50 5.28 SR22-205

12.05 170 (EOH) 157.95 0.13

16.51 119.5 84.49 0.17 SR22-208

16 107 (EOH) 91.00 0.13











2021 Stockwork Zone Holes SR21-085**

6.34 92 75.16 0.20 including 48.64 78.5 29.86 0.32 SR21-087**

5.79 182 (EOH) 176.21 0.20 including 15.84 79.91 64.07 0.36

* True thicknesses of mineralized intercepts are undetermined, ** Results from 2021 drill program

Drilling in the Stockwork area during 2021 and 2022 produced consistent long intervals of anomalous gold over the entire hole lengths, e.g., 0.35 g/t gold over 245 metres in SR22-203, which represents the longest hole drilled in the area. Hole SR22-203 also included the first high-grade intercept reported in the area, grading 5.28 g/t over 4.50 metres. In all holes (Table 1) mineralization is primarily hosted in the andesite and siltstone, although anomalous gold also occurs in the diorite phase but to a lesser extent.

The clear boundary of the gold-in-soil anomaly at Stockwork across the right lateral 'Mill' fault is strong evidence of both the reliability and scale of the anomaly. The occurrence of widespread low-grade gold both at surface and in drilling supports the presence of a bulk tonnage exploration target on the property. While the mineralization at Blueberry, Bend, and the Scottie Gold Mine all display characteristics of a structurally controlled intrusion-related gold system, the preliminary model used to explain and target the mineralization at Stockwork is that of a porphyry system.

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2022 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t gold). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

This release constitutes the final results from Scottie's 2022 drill program. All significant intercepts from the season have now been reported.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property which includes the Blueberry Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds approximately 60,000 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward–looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward–looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

